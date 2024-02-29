Limited-time $1,400 savings on the Panasonic LUMIX S5 camera bundle

Camera phone photography is incredible these days, but it can’t match the real thing. If you’re serious about your photos and looking to get a professional-standard camera, this new Amazon offer might interest you. The Panasonic LUMIX S5 Mirrorless Camera and LUMIX S 24-105mm F4 Lens bundle is down from over $3,000 to $1,697.99 in a limited-time deal. Panasonic LUMIX S5 Mirrorless Camera and LUMIX S 24-105mm F4 Lens for $1,697.99 ($1,402 off)

To put that in context, the total bundle is currently less than you’d pay for the camera alone at retail price. It’s as if you’re getting the stunning lens, which is worth well over $1,000, for free. The bundle was at full price a few days ago, and we’ve never tracked it as affordable as it is today.

The Panasonic LUMIX S5 takes both photography and cinematic video creation to the next level. It boasts a lightweight design without compromising on power, featuring 4K 60p, 10-bit video capabilities, and FHD 180fps for slow-motion effects, alongside 4:3 Anamorphic support. For photographers aiming for the highest quality, its 96MP High Resolution mode, Dual Native ISO for reduced noise, and V-Log/V-Gamut with a dynamic range exceeding 14 stops are handy additions. Its autofocus system has been enhanced for precision in capturing subjects by recognizing heads, eyes, faces, and bodies.

The accompanying LUMIX S 24-105mm F4 Lens features OIS stabilization, compatible with the camera body’s IS for up to six stops of slower shutter speed, ensuring sharp images under various conditions. The lens construction includes 16 elements in 13 groups, with two aspherical and two ED lenses to minimize chromatic aberration and deliver high-resolution outcomes. Its macro capability allows for 0.5x magnification, with a minimum focusing distance of 0.3m, ideal for close-up photography. Its rugged design is dust, splash, and freeze-resistant, ensuring reliability and high mobility for photographers in any environment.

The deal is limited by both time and stock. Amazon rarely discloses a time limit, but there were only a handful of models in stock at the time of writing. Hit the widget above to check out the deal for yourself.

Comments