DJI launches Osmo Pocket 3 with major upgrades over its predecessor

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR DJI has announced the Osmo Pocket 3.

DJI’s latest offering delivers a plethora of upgrades, including a one-inch CMOS sensor and a rotating OLED display.

The Osmo Pocket 3 starts at a retail price of $519.

Three years after DJI released the Osmo Pocket 2, the company is back with its successor — the Osmo Pocket 3. The third generation of DJI’s gimbal camera packs in multiple upgrades that are major improvements to what appeared before.

The time between the Pocket 2 and Pocket 3 has given DJI plenty of time to think about how to improve its portable camera stick. Arguably, one of the biggest changes to the device is a larger sensor. The Pocket 3 features a one-inch CMOS sensor capable of handling a variety of lighting conditions from night shots to bright afternoons.

This sensor is also capable of shooting in 4K resolution at 120fps when using slow-motion mode. However, regular recording is capped at 4K/60fps, but includes modes like hyperlapse, timelapse, and motionlapse. Along with the high resolution and fps, the Pocket 3 comes with 10-bit D-Log M and 10-bit HLG color modes that allow for accurate representation of colors and highlights. The company boasts that you can “explore up to one billion colors,” with the 10-bit D-Log M.

If you’re shooting in 4K/60fps, the battery will last for 116 minutes, that’s upped to 166 minutes if you’re taking 1080p/24fps footage. The battery is said to only take around 16 minutes to charge up to 80%

Another notable upgrade is the rotating touchscreen. The screen itself is a full-color two-inch OLED display that offers full-pixel fast focusing. By arranging the display in a vertical or horizontal position, you can change the shot to portrait or landscape.

DJI also built in a triple microphone array designed to reduce wind noise, capture omnidirectional stereo sound, and provide immersive audio. The company points out that users can combine it with the Mic 2 accessory for dual-person recording.

Osmo Pocket 3 features

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

The improvements aren’t just on the outside; the software has quite a lot going for it as well. DJI equipped the Pocket 3 with numerous modes like Product Showcase, ActiveTrack 6.0, Glamor Effects 2.0, and more. Here’s a breakdown of each feature: Product Showcase: Enables smooth live streaming for showing off a product

Enables smooth live streaming for showing off a product Glamor Effects 2.0: Provides personalized beauty options

Provides personalized beauty options ActiveTrack 6.0: Enables features like face auto-detection and dynamic framing

Enables features like face auto-detection and dynamic framing SpinShot: Enables smooth 180-degree camera movements with one hand

Enables smooth 180-degree camera movements with one hand Digital zoom: Provides up to four times digital zoom

Provides up to four times digital zoom Panorama: Allows users to capture sweeping landscapes The Pocket 3 can be used with the DJI LightCut app for editing purposes. LightCut can also be used for AI-generated highlight reels or to create content using video templates.

Osmo Pocket 3 availability

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

If you’re interested in picking up an Osmo Pocket 3 for yourself, it’s available on store.dji.com or from the company’s retail partners. The gimbal will set you back $519 at Amazon, but you’ll get the gimbal, a charging cable, a protective cover, a wrist strap, and a handle. You can also get the creator combo for $669, which adds accessories like the Mic 2, mini tripod, carrying bag, and more.

DJI Osmo Pocket 3 DJI Osmo Pocket 3 Fully stabilized 1-inch camera • Rotating OLED display MSRP: $519.00 A major update over the Pocket 2 With a new 1-inch CMPS sensor, articulating OLED display, 4K/60fps recording, and 10-bit processing, the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 is a fantastic mobile camera. See price at Amazon See price at DJI Store

Comments