The Onn 4K Pro Google TV is just $39, and in some ways it's better than Google's streamers

The Chromecast with Google TV and Google Streamer are great devices, and we would usually recommend that you stick to those, but there are some things to love about the Onn 4K Pro Google TV streaming box. It has some unique features you won’t find in other competitors, and it helps that you can get it for only $39 right now! Buy the Onn 4K Pro for just $39 ($10.88 off)

This offer is available directly from Walmart, as this device is sold exclusively through the popular retailer.

On the surface, the Onn 4K Pro looks much like any other Google TV smart TV box, but there are some nice tricks hidden under its sleeve.

Let’s go over the basics first. It’s small, with a simple design, and comes with a simplified remote with some handy shortcuts. It can stream in 4K resolution, and comes with 32GB of storage. The low storage won’t matter much, though, as this is a streaming device, and most of the content will be transmitted over the internet.

The unit comes with Wi-Fi 6, as well as an Ethernet connection for those who prefer the stability of wired data. Overall, during our Onn 4K Pro review tests, we found the device to operate very smoothly, so performance shouldn’t be an issue either.

Now, let’s move on to what makes the Onn 4K Pro special. For starters, it comes with its own speaker! This is an oddity in the world of smart TV boxes. And since it also has its own microphone, it essentially doubles as a smart speaker. It supports Google Assistant voice commands.

It also features a USB port, which means you can use thumb drives to play content locally. Not only that, but you can also use other accessories with it, such as keyboards, mice, controllers, and more. We even tested it with a webcam, and it worked perfectly! Another feature we enjoyed and thought Google should have added long ago is the lost remote finder. The remote will ring when this feature is triggered.

At $39, the Onn 4K Pro is cheaper than the Chromecast with Google TV 4K, as well as the Google Streamer. It will also offer some unique features and functionality that Google doesn’t match yet. We’d say it’s a good deal, so go ahead and sign up for it while the price is discounted.

Extra deal: The Google Nest Audio is 50% off!

Google Nest Audio Google Nest Audio Get cozy and nestle up with Google’s latest smart speaker. Nest Audio is an approachable, entry-level smart speaker for the minimalist music lover. This compact speaker produces excellent audio quality for its size, and is a great jack-of-all-trades. Google Assistant and Chromecast integration make it easy to set reminders, make inquiries, stream your favorite podcasts, and more. For under $100, the Nest Audio speaker is a great value. See price at Best Buy Save $50.00

Talking about Google and Google Assistant, there is also a really hot discount on the Google Nest Audio, our favorite smart speaker. It doesn’t have Google TV, but it can be a great companion to the Onn 4K pro, or any Google TV device, for that matter. The audio can easily sync to it, and you can even control Google TV devices with it. Maybe you decided against getting the Onn 4K pro, in which case you might want a Google Assistant-powered smart speaker. Regardless, it’s 50% off at just $49.99, which is a great deal.

The Nest Audio has excellent audio quality, and its minimal design will look great anywhere. Of course, it gets access to Google Assistant, so you can use voice commands to request any information, solve math problems on the fly, set alarms, start timers, control smart home devices, and much more.

At $49.99, it’s quite the steal. Go get it while you can!

