Catch this chance to grab the OnePlus Open at its Black Friday price

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Once the undisputed king of foldable phones, Samsung now has some serious competition in that market. One of the pretenders to the throne is the impressive OnePlus Open, and this is your chance to pick it up at the same deal price that it hit on Black Friday. The new Android phone is down to $1,499.99 in this latest Amazon deal. OnePlus Open for $1,499.99 ($200 off)

OnePlus’ inaugural foldable phone boasts a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a generous 512GB of storage. The device features a triple-camera array and dual selfie cameras housed in punch holes. Its 6.31-inch front display and a 7.82-inch internal AMOLED panel both offer a 120Hz refresh rate, and the phone excels in multitasking with its Open Canvas feature, allowing efficient app management on the large screen. It also includes a 4,805mAh battery with 67W wired charging.

Samsung isn’t going to be outdone by OnePlus, dropping the price of the fantastic Galaxy Z Fold 5 down to the same price at $1,499.99 ($300 off). It utilizes the same chipset as the OnePlus model, though the latter boasts a wider, more practical front display, a larger battery with faster wired charging, and a better camera setup. But the Z Fold 5 features wireless and reverse wireless charging, superior IPX8 water resistance, and supports the S Pen Fold Edition.

Whichever foldable you favor, you’re getting an excellent deal if you catch the offers in time. Use the widgets above to check them out.

