The OnePlus 13 and 13R's camera islands could look like this

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority The OnePlus 12R (left) looks very similar to the more expensive OnePlus 12 (right).

TL;DR A new leaked outline of the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R shows off the rear camera deco for both phones.

The OnePlus 13 could retain the same camera setup as the 12 but move the camera island to the center.

The specs of the 13R’s cameras have not leaked, but the setup could ditch the circular camera island and adopt a square deco.

OnePlus is having a good run with the OnePlus 12, considered one of the best Android flagships this year. But that doesn’t stop the rumor mills from working their way up to the OnePlus 13, which is expected to launch in China at the end of this year if OnePlus follows its own tradition. A new leak is giving us a very early look at the rear camera island outline for the OnePlus 13 and the OnePlus 13R.

Leaker Yogesh Brar has shared an outline of what the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R could look like. The caveat here is that these are still based on very early development prototypes. Hence, there will remain a probability that OnePlus could decide to make some substantial changes to the final products.

The camera deco on both the OnePlus 13 premium flagship and the OnePlus 13R affordable flagship appears to be different from what we have this year. The OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R both sport a circular camera island offset to the left side, as you can see in the hands-on image attached to this article.

As per this outline, the camera island could move to the center on the OnePlus 13, as it had on the OnePlus 7T. The island also looks larger, which makes us hopeful for a better camera setup (though previous leaks have suggested that the cameras could remain the same as the OnePlus 12).

On the OnePlus 13R, the camera setup could stay offset on the left but adopt a rectangular shape for the island.

We don’t have spec leaks for the OnePlus 13R yet, but we have some for the 13. The OnePlus 13 is expected to come with a micro quad-curved display that will differ from the bi-curved display currently on the OnePlus 12. The other big change on the phone is expected to be the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, which isn’t surprising as OnePlus has used the latest flagship SoCs from Qualcomm on every iteration. Beyond that, the OnePlus 13 could stick with the OnePlus 12’s 5,400mAh battery, the 100W fast wired charging, and the same camera setup.

