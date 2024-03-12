Get $100 to spend when you buy the new OnePlus 12R

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

The OnePlus 12R is still too new to see any big discounts just yet, but Amazon is offering the next best thing. When you pick up the mid-range Android phone from the retail giant, you’ll get a free $100 Amazon Gift Card thrown in. If you’re even an occasional Amazon user, that’s as good as free cash. OnePlus 12R + $100 Amazon Gift Card for $499.99 ($100 off)

We gave the OnePlus 12R a solid review in our testing, particularly if you prioritize speed over top-tier camera capabilities. It features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, ensuring swift performance across tasks and gaming, while its 5,500mAh battery can easily last two full days under heavy use. The device boasts a 6.78-inch AMOLED LTPO display with a unique resolution, offering excellent brightness and readability in direct sunlight.

OnePlus 12R + $100 Amazon Gift Card OnePlus 12R + $100 Amazon Gift Card Performance-driven for gaming and multitasking The OnePlus 12R packs in high-end specs, lots of RAM, a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, next-gen cooling, and high-speed charging for under $500. See price at Amazon Save $100.00

The phone’s design includes a Gorilla Glass Victus 2 front, a matte-textured Gorilla Glass 5 back for better grip, and an alert slider for convenient sound profile adjustments. However, it trades off by excluding wireless charging and settling for an IP64 rating for splash resistance only. What it lacks in wireless charging, it makes up in charging speed, promising rapid 80W SuperVOOC charging that can fill the battery in about half an hour.

Amazon makes clear that this is a limited-time deal. Catch it while it’s live via the link above.

