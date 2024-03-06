OnePlus 12 update alert: Better camera performance incoming

TL;DR OnePlus is rolling out the Oxygen OS 14.0.0.602 update for OnePlus 12 users.

The latest update improves system stability, phone connection, and camera performance.

It’s only available in one region for now.

OnePlus has started rolling out the latest version of Oxygen OS 14 to the OnePlus 12 in one market. The update is currently only available in India and brings a slew of optimizations to the phone.

Marked as Oxygen OS 14.0.0.602, the software promises improvements to network stability, better image quality when taking photos using the 2x zoom in portrait mode, as well as general system stability improvements. OnePlus 12 users can now switch between different focal lengths by tapping the zoom button. OnePlus says the update should also result in better colors on photos clicked using the selfie camera.

If you were hoping for the latest March 2024 security patch, you won’t get that with this update as it comes with the February patch, up from the January patch on the previous update.

You can view the complete OnePlus 12 changelog below. We’ve also added a handy download link at the end of the article.

Oxygen OS 14.0.0.602 for the OnePlus 12: Changelog and download link

System Improves system stability. Communication Improves the stability and expands the compatibility of the NFC function.Improves the stability of network connections. Camera You can now switch between more focal lengths by tapping the zoom buttons.

Improves the clarity of photos taken using 2x zoom in Portrait mode.

Improves the color accuracy of photos taken with the front camera in warm-light environments. You can wait for the Oxygen OS 14.0.0.602 update to roll out to your OnePlus 12 or sideload it using the update package (thanks to 1NormalUsername for the download link).

Though not listed in the changelog, we’ve verified that the update also enables users to unlock their OnePlus 12 device even when the display is not on. Despite the Always-On Display being disabled, the fingerprint sensor can still unlock the device. The fingerprint unlock icon shows up for a few seconds when the device is moved before gradually fading out. It stands to reason this is to prevent possible display burn-in and conserve battery life.

