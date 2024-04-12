Buy the OnePlus 12, get a free pair of Buds Pro 2 worth $180

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

If you go for the base model of the handset, you’ll be paying $799.99 for almost $1,000 worth of hardware. Picking up the higher-spec variant with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage will run you $899.99 for the bundle.

OnePlus 12 + Buds Pro 2 OnePlus 12 + Buds Pro 2 The flagship killer returns. The OnePlus 12 is an important update for the brand that never settles. The phone offers the latest and best technology, including a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 50W wireless and 80W wired charging, next-gen Hasselblad cameras, and more. See price at OnePlus Save $179.99

This new promotion is stackable with a number of more common incentives to get the latest and greatest from OnePlus. The perks include a 10% student discount, six months of 100GB Google One cloud storage, up to three months of YouTube Premium, and discounts on other devices in the OnePlus ecosystem.

And all of that is before we’ve got to the trade-in deals. You’re guaranteed at least $100 off your new phone when you trade in any old smartphone in any condition, and that can go as high as $700, depending on the model and condition of your previous handset. Scoring that full credit will get you the OnePlus 12 and the Buds 2 Pro for an outlay of just $99.99.

OnePlus isn’t always this generous, so don’t look a gift horse in the mouth. Hit the widget above to learn more about the OnePlus 12 deal.

Comments