OnePlus 11 and 11R now starting to receive Oxygen OS 13.1 update

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Welcome to the OnePlus 11 update hub. This is where you can find a running list of all the latest updates for OnePlus’ 2023 flagship as well as its Indian variant, the OnePlus 11R. We’ll detail the current software versions for each device and alert you if there’s a new update rolling out.

At launch, both the OnePlus 11 and 11R have Android 13 out of the box, skinned over with Oxygen OS. OnePlus has committed to four Android upgrades for the 11 and three for the 11R. That means the 11 should see Android 14, Android 15, Android 16, and Android 17, while the OnePlus 11R will need to settle with just getting up to Android 16. Current stable version : Android 13

: Android 13 When will the OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 11R get Android 14? December 2023 to January 2024 (Estimated)

Latest OnePlus 11 update May 22, 2023: Late last week, OnePlus started rolling out a new point upgrade for Indian variants of the OnePlus 11. It is also rolling out a similar update for the OnePlus 11R. This update lands as Oxygen OS 13.1.0.501 for the 11 and Oxygen OS 13.1.0.540 for the 11R. Note that both versions will be known as Oxygen OS 13.1 colloquially. Also, note that the previous naming scheme of A.XX is no longer in use for some reason.

Included with these updates are expanded functions for Omoji, a new TalkBack feature that recognizes and announces images in apps, and the new Zen Space app, which is an enhanced version of Zen Mode.

Unfortunately, it is not clear when other non-Indian models in the OnePlus 11 series will get this update. We’d expect to see it in the next few weeks.

To check if the update is available for your device, head to Android Settings > About Device and tap on Software Update.

Previous OnePlus 11 series updates May 6, 2023: OnePlus announced the Oxygen OS 13 A.10 update for the OnePlus 11, bringing the April 2023 security patch. It also brought fixes and tweaks.

OnePlus announced the Oxygen OS 13 A.10 update for the OnePlus 11, bringing the April 2023 security patch. It also brought fixes and tweaks. March 30, 2023: The Oxygen OS 13 A.10 update for the OnePlus 11R is rolling out now in India, bringing the March 2023 security patch. There are also some notable improvements, including for battery life.

The Oxygen OS 13 A.10 update for the OnePlus 11R is rolling out now in India, bringing the March 2023 security patch. There are also some notable improvements, including for battery life. March 27, 2023: You can look forward to the Oxygen OS 13 A.09 update rolling out now to the OnePlus 11. It has the March 2023 security patch and a host of bug fixes. It does not have any new features, though.

You can look forward to the Oxygen OS 13 A.09 update rolling out now to the OnePlus 11. It has the March 2023 security patch and a host of bug fixes. It does not have any new features, though. March 23, 2023: OnePlus is rolling out the Oxygen OS 13 A.09 update for the OnePlus 11R, bringing the March 2023 security patch. There are also a host of bug fixes, but no new features.

OnePlus is rolling out the Oxygen OS 13 A.09 update for the OnePlus 11R, bringing the March 2023 security patch. There are also a host of bug fixes, but no new features. March 6, 2023: The Oxygen OS 13 A.08 update for the OnePlus 11 is here! Notably, it includes the February 2023 security patch and a slew of bug fixes.

The Oxygen OS 13 A.08 update for the OnePlus 11 is here! Notably, it includes the February 2023 security patch and a slew of bug fixes. March 2, 2023: OnePlus announced the Oxygen OS 13 A.08 update for the OnePlus 11R. Unfortunately, it does not include a security patch update with it, although it does have a bunch of big fixes.

OnePlus announced the Oxygen OS 13 A.08 update for the OnePlus 11R. Unfortunately, it does not include a security patch update with it, although it does have a bunch of big fixes. February 16, 2023: The Oxygen OS 13 A.07 update for the OnePlus 11 is starting to roll out. It includes the January 2023 security patch as well a whole bunch of fixes for various problems. What OnePlus 11 update are you running? Let us know in the comments. Also, if you’ve spotted an OTA that we haven’t, tip us!

