One Punch Man season 3: Expected release date and the latest rumors
One-Punch Man draws a very real parallel to how we feel about our abilities today. Saitama knows what he is capable of and has trained to the point of being untouchable. At the same time, no one knows what he can do, and no one appreciates it.
Worse still, his abilities no longer bring him joy anymore, he’s simply too good and it’s all too easy. He’s searching for what we all are — a purpose. This is relatable television with a message at its best, without being preachy — just good old entertainment.
Read on to know more about the One-Punch Man season 3 release date, cast details, and what to expect from this season.
When is One Punch Man season 3 coming out?
One-Punch Man season 3 is speculated to come out in late 2023 or early 2024. The English dubbed version should be released about six months after that.
One Punch Man season 3 cast
Here are the characters paired with their respective voice actors:
- Garou – Hikaru Midorikawa
- Puri-Puri Prisoner – Masaya Onosaka
- Amai Mask – Yūji Ueda
- Tanktop Master – Katsuyuki Konishi
- Metal Bat – Wataru Hatano
- Watchdog Man – Yūji Ueda
- Fubuki – Saori Hayami
- Drive Knight – Youji Ueda
- Mumen Rider – Yuichi Nakamura
- Superalloy Blackluster – Satoshi Hino
- Sweet Mask – Mamoru Miyano
- Pig God – Daisuke Namikawa
- Zombieman – Takahiro Sakurai
- King – Hiroki Yasumoto
- Metal Knight – Tessho Genda
- Child Emperor – Minami Takayama
- Atomic Samurai – Kenjiro Tsuda
- Silver Fang – Kazuhiro Yamaji
Have a look at the English voice actors:
- Saitama – Max Mittelman
- Genos – Zach Aguilar
- Garou – Greg Chun
- Orochi – Jason Marnocha
- Speed-o’-Sound Sonic – Erik Kimerer
- Mumen Rider – Robbie Daymond
- King – Rich Brown
- Puri-Puri Prisoner – Ray Chase
- Fubuki – Laura Post
- Tatsumaki – Marieve Herington
- Child Emperor – Zeno Robinson
- Atomic Samurai – Kyle Hebert
- Tanktop Master – Patrick Seitz
- Bang – John DeMita
- Zombieman – Vernon Dew
- Metal Bat – Sam Regal
- Drive Knight – Todd Haberkorn
- Flashy Flash – Lex Lang
What to expect from One Punch Man season 3?
Based on the conclusion of One-Punch Man season 2 and the progression of the manga, here’s what we can expect from season 3:
Monster association showdown
With the curtains closed on season 2, it’s clear that the Hero Association and the Monster Association are headed for an inevitable, and perhaps cataclysmic, confrontation. The stakes? Higher than ever.
Garou’s path
After a brutal encounter with old man Bang, the enigmatic “Hero Hunter” Garou now finds himself in the Monster Association HQ. This raises the question: Will he align himself with the monsters, or is there another twist in store?
A season of epic battles
The spotlight now moves to our revered S-Class heroes, who are expected to take on the top-tier members of the Monster Association. Given their previous records, these battles promise to be nothing short of monumental.
Enter Orochi, The Monster King
The whispers and murmurs are growing louder. Orochi, hailed as the Monster King, is poised to emerge as the formidable antagonist of Season 3. The Hero Association best be prepared.
Saitama’s role
It seems our beloved one-punch hero might be taking a bit of a backseat this season. Word is that Saitama’s involvement might be more peripheral, given that the monsters’ HQ is inconveniently located beneath his home. However, given his history, he’s never one to completely stay out of the fray.
The hero dynamics
While Saitama might be on the sidelines, expect the dynamics of the S-Class heroes and the Monster Association to be the focal point of season 3. With the battlefield set, the ensuing confrontations are eagerly awaited.
How many episodes will the One Punch Man season 3 have?
One-Punch Man season 3 is expected to have 24 episodes.
FAQ
Yes, One-Punch Man season 3 is already in production. However, there haven’t been many updates since August 2022.
We think there will be more seasons, as it’s taking the show quite some time to catch up with the manga, which has significantly progressed in plot.