One Punch Man season 3: Expected release date and the latest rumors

One-Punch Man draws a very real parallel to how we feel about our abilities today. Saitama knows what he is capable of and has trained to the point of being untouchable. At the same time, no one knows what he can do, and no one appreciates it.

Worse still, his abilities no longer bring him joy anymore, he’s simply too good and it’s all too easy. He’s searching for what we all are — a purpose. This is relatable television with a message at its best, without being preachy — just good old entertainment.

Read on to know more about the One-Punch Man season 3 release date, cast details, and what to expect from this season.

When is One Punch Man season 3 coming out? One-Punch Man season 3 is speculated to come out in late 2023 or early 2024. The English dubbed version should be released about six months after that.

One Punch Man season 3 cast Here are the characters paired with their respective voice actors: Garou – Hikaru Midorikawa

Puri-Puri Prisoner – Masaya Onosaka

Amai Mask – Yūji Ueda

Tanktop Master – Katsuyuki Konishi

Metal Bat – Wataru Hatano

Watchdog Man – Yūji Ueda

Fubuki – Saori Hayami

Drive Knight – Youji Ueda

Mumen Rider – Yuichi Nakamura

Superalloy Blackluster – Satoshi Hino

Sweet Mask – Mamoru Miyano

Pig God – Daisuke Namikawa

Zombieman – Takahiro Sakurai

King – Hiroki Yasumoto

Metal Knight – Tessho Genda

Child Emperor – Minami Takayama

Atomic Samurai – Kenjiro Tsuda

Silver Fang – Kazuhiro Yamaji Have a look at the English voice actors: Saitama – Max Mittelman

Genos – Zach Aguilar

Garou – Greg Chun

Orochi – Jason Marnocha

Speed-o’-Sound Sonic – Erik Kimerer

Mumen Rider – Robbie Daymond

King – Rich Brown

Puri-Puri Prisoner – Ray Chase

Fubuki – Laura Post

Tatsumaki – Marieve Herington

Garou – Greg Chun (Note: Garou is listed twice)

Child Emperor – Zeno Robinson

Atomic Samurai – Kyle Hebert

Tanktop Master – Patrick Seitz

Bang – John DeMita

Zombieman – Vernon Dew

Metal Bat – Sam Regal

Drive Knight – Todd Haberkorn

Flashy Flash – Lex Lang

What to expect from One Punch Man season 3? Based on the conclusion of One-Punch Man season 2 and the progression of the manga, here’s what we can expect from season 3:

Monster association showdown With the curtains closed on season 2, it’s clear that the Hero Association and the Monster Association are headed for an inevitable, and perhaps cataclysmic, confrontation. The stakes? Higher than ever.

Garou’s path After a brutal encounter with old man Bang, the enigmatic “Hero Hunter” Garou now finds himself in the Monster Association HQ. This raises the question: Will he align himself with the monsters, or is there another twist in store?

A season of epic battles The spotlight now moves to our revered S-Class heroes, who are expected to take on the top-tier members of the Monster Association. Given their previous records, these battles promise to be nothing short of monumental.

Enter Orochi, The Monster King The whispers and murmurs are growing louder. Orochi, hailed as the Monster King, is poised to emerge as the formidable antagonist of Season 3. The Hero Association best be prepared.

Saitama’s role It seems our beloved one-punch hero might be taking a bit of a backseat this season. Word is that Saitama’s involvement might be more peripheral, given that the monsters’ HQ is inconveniently located beneath his home. However, given his history, he’s never one to completely stay out of the fray.

The hero dynamics While Saitama might be on the sidelines, expect the dynamics of the S-Class heroes and the Monster Association to be the focal point of season 3. With the battlefield set, the ensuing confrontations are eagerly awaited.

How many episodes will the One Punch Man season 3 have? One-Punch Man season 3 is expected to have 24 episodes.

FAQ

Have they already started filming One Punch Man season 3? Yes, One-Punch Man season 3 is already in production. However, there haven’t been many updates since August 2022.

Is season 3 of One Punch Man the last season? We think there will be more seasons, as it’s taking the show quite some time to catch up with the manga, which has significantly progressed in plot.

Where will I be able to watch One Punch Man season 3? One-Punch Man season 3 will likely stream on Hulu.

