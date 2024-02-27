This phone offers two headphone jacks, one ridiculously low price

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

TL;DR Nubia has showcased the Nubia Music phone at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

It has two headphone jacks, while Nubia claims the speaker is six times louder than other phones.

The phone will cost just $149 when it launches in Europe later this year.

Nubia is known for its REDMAGIC gaming phones and Z series flagships, but it’s been branching out recently. We already saw the Nubia Flip 5G foldable, and the brand has also shown off a music-focused phone at Mobile World Congress 2024.

The imaginatively named Nubia Music stands out from most other smartphones due to the presence of not one but two headphone jacks. That means you and a friend can listen to music via your own earphones rather than sharing a set of buds. This isn’t the first phone with two 3.5mm ports (hello, Marshall London), but it’s still a rarity in the industry.

In addition to offering two headphone jacks, the Nubia phone also sports a huge speaker on the back, and the company claims this is six times louder than typical phone speakers. The company touted a so-called “AI-powered extreme volume algorithm” too, but we still have reservations regarding audio distortion.

Nubia Music: Features and pricing The Nubia Music also brings a rather cool and colorful design, with the firm saying it’s inspired by classic record players. However, the device won’t wow you in terms of its thickness and build materials.

Nubia’s device is a low-end proposition for the most part when you look at the spec sheet. There’s a 6.6-inch HD+ LCD screen (90Hz), a 5,000mAh battery, and a dual rear camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera (we’re guessing the second shooter is a 2MP sensor). The company didn’t clarify the chipset or other details.

The Nubia Music is available in China but will come to Europe in April with a price of just $149. That’s an attractive price, so those who value loud audio or shared music playback might want to consider it.

