Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Nothing's mysterious new teaser hints at Ear 3 earbuds announcement
- Nothing has released a new teaser video on social media.
- The video shows a frog leaping over a beetle.
- A beetle was used as the mascot for the Ear 2, suggesting a frog could be the mascot for the Ear 3.
It has been about a year since Nothing launched the Ear 2. Now it appears the London-based tech company is getting ready to announce the successor to last year’s TWS earbuds.
On X (formerly Twitter), Nothing shared a post that contained a video of a frog jumping over a beetle. You can watch the short clip in the post below.
— Nothing (@nothing) March 27, 2024
If you remember, Nothing previously used a beetle as a mascot for the Ear 2. The frog leaping over the beetle would suggest it’s leapfrogging the beetle, likely meaning a frog will be the mascot for the Ear 3.
Other than that, there aren’t really any other details to go on. There aren’t even leaks to lean back on. As a result, we’ll just have to wait until more information is available, whether its from leakers or Nothing directly.