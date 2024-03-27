Nothing's mysterious new teaser hints at Ear 3 earbuds announcement

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

TL;DR Nothing has released a new teaser video on social media.

The video shows a frog leaping over a beetle.

A beetle was used as the mascot for the Ear 2, suggesting a frog could be the mascot for the Ear 3.

It has been about a year since Nothing launched the Ear 2. Now it appears the London-based tech company is getting ready to announce the successor to last year’s TWS earbuds.

On X (formerly Twitter), Nothing shared a post that contained a video of a frog jumping over a beetle. You can watch the short clip in the post below.

If you remember, Nothing previously used a beetle as a mascot for the Ear 2. The frog leaping over the beetle would suggest it’s leapfrogging the beetle, likely meaning a frog will be the mascot for the Ear 3.

Other than that, there aren’t really any other details to go on. There aren’t even leaks to lean back on. As a result, we’ll just have to wait until more information is available, whether its from leakers or Nothing directly.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

Comments