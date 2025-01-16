You could be seeing a lot more of Nothing in the US next year

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Nothing, the London-based tech startup known for its transparent-looking smartphones and bold design choices, has big plans for its future. According to a Bloomberg report, the company plans to ramp up its presence stateside in 2026, although the company’s 2025 plans are still focused on other markets.

Since its launch in 2021, Nothing has been a darling of tech enthusiasts, blending standout aesthetics with accessible pricing. Backed by Google’s venture arm and Tony Fadell, the creator of the iPod, the company is currently aiming to raise over $100 million in funding to expand operations.

Bloomberg’s report highlights Nothing’s impressive growth trajectory: In 2024, the company doubled its revenue to over $500 million and crossed $1 billion in lifetime sales. To date, it has sold 7 million units across its product categories. India is currently its largest market, followed by Germany and the UK, while the US leads in sales of its wireless earbuds.

Despite its global success, Nothing’s presence in the American smartphone market remains limited. While its flagship Phone 2 is available for open sale in the US, the more affordable A-series models, like the Phone 2a and Phone 2a Plus, are restricted to the developer program and come with some limitations, such as partial compatibility with US 5G bands.

What’s next for Nothing? The company’s 2026 plan to push into the US market could involve making its entire portfolio of devices, including the budget-friendly A-series, widely available for open sale. Additionally, Nothing might explore partnerships with carriers — a critical step in the US, where many customers prefer buying phones through their service providers.

The report also briefly mentions that the company is exploring new product categories. While there are no concrete details yet, the brand’s history suggests it will aim for something uniquely designed to stand out in the market. Whether it’s a fresh take on a familiar product or an entirely new gadget, Nothing’s fans can expect its signature blend of creativity and functionality.

