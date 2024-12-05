Nothing's new home screen widget revives Nokia's classic Snake game

Nothing

TL;DR Nothing and its community members have co-created a new Snake game widget.

The widget brings back memories from Nokia’s early days when Snake was the epitome of mobile gaming.

The widget can be downloaded from Nothing’s new Community Widgets app and lets you play the game right from your phone’s home screen.

Nothing has a new community widget that pays tribute to Nokia’s nostalgic Snake game. For those unaware, Snake was the epitome of mobile gaming at one point, with early phone adopters spending hours trying to outscore each other.

The latest widget was co-created by Nothing and its community members, designer Rahul Janardhanan and developer Thomas Legendre. It now resides in a dedicated Nothing Community Widgets app that users can download to access the game.

“Our ambition is to curate a selection of quality community-created widgets and bundle them together into an app hosted on the PlayStore,” Nothing wrote in a recent community post introducing the widget game.

As far as gameplay is concerned, users can move the snake in Nothing’s Snake widget by swiping the screen. Double tapping pauses the action. The aim is to eat as many red dots as possible to make the snake longer. The game ends when you eventually end up hitting or eating yourself.

You might like

Comments