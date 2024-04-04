A new leak may have revealed Nothing's next two phones

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR A leaker has discovered code names for two upcoming Nothing phones.

The PacMan Pro code name suggests a Nothing Phone 2a variant.

There’s also a phone with the code name Tetris, and we’re guessing it’s the Nothing Phone 3.

Nothing recently launched the Nothing Phone 2a, and it’s a budget offering compared to the upper mid-range Phone 1 and Phone 2. Now, a leaker may have revealed Nothing’s next two phones.

Leaker and code sleuth Dylan Roussel revealed code names for two Nothing phones on X, namely PacMan Pro and Tetris. Check out the screenshot below.

Twitter/Dylan Roussel

So what could these phones be, then? Well, the Nothing Phone 2a purportedly had two code names: Aerodactyl and PacMan. So the PacMan Pro moniker suggests a Nothing Phone 2a variant. The company recently confirmed it was working on a community version of the Nothing Phone 2a, so PacMan Pro could well be this device.

We’re guessing that the device codenamed Tetris is the Nothing Phone 3, as the company hasn’t launched a mainline Nothing Phone in 2024 just yet. For what it’s worth, the Nothing Phone 2 was codenamed Alakazam and Pong.

We’ve likely still got a long time to wait until the Nothing Phone 3 launch, as the Nothing Phone 2 was launched in July 2023.

Comments