Nothing Phone 3 leak: Did they just copy the iPhone 16 before it even exists?

TL;DR Nothing CEO tweeted photos about updates coming to Nothing OS, but the phone in the images featured a fourth button.

This fourth button has never been seen on a Nothing Phone before, hinting that it could be the upcoming Nothing Phone 3.

Apple’s iPhone 16 series is also rumored to come with a new “Action” button.

It’s been almost a year since Nothing launched the Nothing Phone 2, so naturally, we are expecting news about the Nothing Phone 3 soon. Recently, Nothing CEO Carl Pei tweeted a series of photos showcasing updates to the Nothing OS user interface. While the software changes were interesting in their own right, the folks over at Beebom were quick to spot that the phone featured in Pei’s photos could very well be the Nothing Phone 3.

The Phone 1, Phone 2, and the more recent Phone 2a all sport three buttons — two volume rockers on the left side and a power button on the right. However, the phone in Pei’s photos clearly has an extra button on the right side, positioned just below the power button.

The purpose of this new button remains a mystery, but its presence is particularly intriguing given the rumors surrounding Apple’s upcoming iPhone 16 series. It’s widely believed that Apple will also introduce a new button right below the power button on the next-generation iPhones.

In Apple’s case, this new button will reportedly serve multiple functions, potentially acting as a dedicated camera shutter or camera launch button. There’s also speculation that it could offer other customizable actions, perhaps tied to Apple’s built-in AI features in the next iOS update.

Nothing’s recent announcement of ChatGPT integration into Nothing OS raises the possibility that this new button could serve a similar purpose, acting as a dedicated AI button for quick access to AI-powered features.

It’s a common sentiment that Nothing’s offerings take some “inspiration” from Apple’s design aesthetic. But with the Nothing Phone 3 potentially hitting shelves before the iPhone 16, could this be the year Nothing finally gets to say, “Who’s copying who now?”

As of now, details about the Nothing Phone 3 are scarce, but it’s widely expected to feature a powerful Snapdragon 8-series chip, improvements to the unique Glyph LED lights, and an improved overall user experience. The timing of Pei’s tweets, which could be a deliberate move to generate hype, further suggests that the Phone 3 launch could be just around the corner.

