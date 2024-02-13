The Nothing Phone 2a won't get a proper US release

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Nothing has announced that the upcoming Phone 2a won’t see a wide release in the US.

The phone will only be available as part of a developer program in the country.

Nothing has just revealed a launch date for the upcoming Nothing Phone 2a, taking place in early March. Unfortunately, there’s bad news if you were hoping for a more affordable Nothing Phone in the US.

The company confirmed in an emailed press release that the Nothing Phone 2a won’t see a wide release in the US.

“In the US, Phone (2a) will be accessible to developers exclusively through Nothing’s US Developer Program,” the brand explained. Developers who get the phone via this program will be “encouraged” to submit feedback regarding the recently announced Glyph Developer Kit.

In other words, the phone won’t be available to everyday consumers in the US.

This isn’t the first time Nothing offered a limited release in the country. The Nothing Phone 1 was released in the US early last year as part of a paid beta program. Even this beta program was still more accessible than the Phone 2a’s developer program, though, as anyone could buy the Phone 1.

In any event, tipster Yogesh Brar also posted a list of Nothing Phone 2a specs today, mostly corroborating previous leaks. Expect a Dimensity 7200-Ultra chipset, a 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED screen (FHD+), dual 50MP rear cameras, and 45W wired charging. It’s also believed that the phone will retail for Rs 30,000 (~$360) in India.

