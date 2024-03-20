The first major Nothing Phone 2a update promises camera boost, smoother gaming, and more

TL;DR Nothing Phone 2a is receiving an upgrade to Nothing OS 2.5.4 via an OTA update.

The update promises improved camera performance, smoother gaming, and bug fixes.

Nothing is rolling out its first major software update for its budget-friendly Nothing Phone 2a. The update, dubbed Nothing OS 2.5.4, promises improved camera performance, smoother gaming, and a host of bug fixes.

Cameras seem to be a priority with this update as it brings along potential enhancements in color accuracy, saturation, and overall performance. Nothing especially mentions bridging the gap between the main and ultrawide sensors by optimizing for color consistency. Additionally, the update hints at potential improvements in Ultra XDR photos and Bokeh effects in Portrait Mode.

Beyond the cameras, this new update promises smoother animations when launching and exiting apps. Gamers, in particular, might notice a performance boost, especially for popular titles like BGMI. The update also proposes an improved animation for the Recorder widget.

On the bug-fixing front, Nothing OS 2.5.4 addresses flickering issues when launching apps from the lock screen. Users could also see a resolution to abnormal home and lock screen wallpaper displays, along with incorrect Wi-Fi or cellular data information showing in Quick Settings. The update should also eliminate instances of the screen blacking out during calls and improve overall system stability.

For those who already own the Phone (2a), the update will be available to download under the “System Update” section inside system settings.

While the Nothing Phone 2a isn’t officially available in North America, the company offers a developer program for those wanting to get their hands on this unique phone. By filling out a form on Nothing’s North American website, developers can get a link to purchase the 12/256GB model for a steal at $349.

However, it’s important to note that the phone may have limited network band support in North America, potentially impacting service reliability. For those who aren’t ready to risk it, consider some of the best alternatives to the Nothing Phone 2a.

