Nothing Phone 2a spec leak paints out a competitive mid-range phone

TL;DR A new leak summarizes the specifications and pricing of the upcoming Nothing Phone 2a.

The Nothing Phone 2a could come with the Dimensity 7200 Ultra SoC and 45W fast charging support.

The Phone 2a is confirmed to see a limited US release, with leaks indicating a possible $400 price point.

Nothing is preparing for the launch of the Phone 2a, and it’s back again with an extended marketing campaign revolving around numerous teasers and tidbits. The company just confirmed that the Phone 2a is launching on March 5 at 6:30 AM ET, although sadly, the Phone 2a will only have a limited developer release in the US. Now, the specs of the Phone 2a have leaked, giving us a good idea of this phone that the US market will be missing out on.

Leaker Yogesh Brar has shared specifications of the Nothing Phone 2a, alongside reiterating its limited US release and expected ~$400 pricing.

According to the leaker, the Nothing Phone 2a will come with a 6.7-inch OLED display with an approximate FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is said to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra SoC. The rear camera setup will involve a 50MP primary camera and a 50MP ultrawide camera, while the front is said to be a 32MP selfie camera. The Phone 2a is also expected to get 45W fast charging. It is said to ship with Nothing OS 2.5 based on Android 14.

The leak mentions a limited US release for the Phone 2a, while Nothing has confirmed that the phone will be available in the US exclusively through its Developer Program. Piecing together the leak with this confirmed bit, the Phone 2a could cost $400 in the US through this program, while its open sale price in regions like India could be Rs. 30,000 (~$360).

We don’t have any fresh renders to go along with this spec leak. But Nothing’s “Fresh. Eyes.” teaser can be deemed as a confirmation of the first set of leaked live photos with a centered rear camera. We hope to learn more soon.

