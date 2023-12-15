Nothing Phone 2a leak reveals new design and a first for the company

Damien Wilde / Android Authority

TL;DR A leak may have provided new details on the Nothing Phone 2a.

It appears the budget phone may get a design that helps separate it from the Nothing Phone 2.

The Nothing Phone 2a might be the company’s first phone with a Mediatek SoC.

Rumors of a cheaper Android phone from Nothing have been bubbling up recently. It’s believed that this budget phone will take inspiration from the Pixel A-series and be called the Nothing Phone 2a. Now a new leak may have given us a look at the design and details on the processor.

On X (formerly Twitter), Android app maker Dylan Roussel shared a leaked animation of what’s believed to be the Nothing Phone 2a. The animation isn’t very detailed, but it shows enough to give us some interesting details. Along with the video, Roussel also included information on the chip, codename, model number, and more.

Starting with the animation, we see the front and back of the device. There’s not much to be gleaned from the front, but it appears the back will have a different design than the Nothing Phone 2. Arguably, the most notable differences are the camera placement and the Glyphs.

Unlike previous models, it appears the Phone 2a may have a center-aligned, horizontal dual camera setup. This supports an earlier leak from tipster Yogesh Brar, who said something similar. As for the Glyphs, this device may only come with three Glyph parts.

Moving on to the leaked details, the tipster claims that the Phone 2a will be powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 7200 chip. This would make the Phone 2a the first of Nothing’s handsets to sport a Mediatek SoC. Additionally, it’s said that the model number could be A142, and it may have the codenames Pacman or Aero.

Earlier leaks have suggested that the budget phone could have a center-mounted punch-hole cutout. It’s also believed that the device will borrow design elements from the Phone 1 and 2. Sketchier leaks allege the Phone 2a could have a 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED screen, a 50MP dual camera setup, and a 4,920mAh battery.

