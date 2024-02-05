Nothing Phone 2a leak shows it may scrap this iconic feature

Smartprix

TL;DR A new render of the Nothing Phone 2a has leaked.

The render shows a design that’s different from anything we’ve seen from Nothing.

The new back panel could help differentiate the Phone 2a from the flagship series.

Nothing is expected to release a mid-range phone called the Phone 2a later this year. A freshly leaked render of the handset shows Nothing may be taking a different direction with the device in terms of the design.

The folks over at Smartprix, in collaboration with well-known tipster @OnLeaks, appear to have gotten their hands on a render of the upcoming Phone 2a. The render displays the back of the smartphone and reveals an interesting change for the company.

The first thing you may notice in the render is that this device doesn’t have the Glyph LEDs the company is known for. This would be the first smartphone from Nothing that ditches the Glyph interface. It’s possible this could be a way to help differentiate the flagship series from this mid-range offering. At the same time, it could also serve as a way to cut costs for the company.

In place of the Glyph interface, there appears to be a circular element at the top with rounded lines that flow down to the center of the device. Two cameras are located to the left of that circle. We also see the Nothing branding on the left and CE certification details on the right.

Based on earlier leaks, it’s believed the dual camera setup will include two 50MP sensors. It’s also rumored that this smartphone will run on a Dimensity 7200 chip.

