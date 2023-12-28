Nothing Phone 2a price range leaks, and it looks to be very wallet-friendly

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

TL;DR A new leak suggests the upcoming Nothing Phone 2a price could be under €400 (~$444).

That price would allegedly be for an 8GB/128GB model, but there might also be a 12GB/256GB variant.

We’ll likely see this phone launch in late February 2023.

Nothing has launched two phones so far: the Nothing Phone 1 and Nothing Phone 2. Although the Phone 1 came with a mid-range processor, both devices were flagships, meaning they were the company’s premier product for that year. In 2024, though, we expect the company to launch its first non-flagship smartphone.

The Nothing Phone 2a (the rumored name for this non-flagship device) has seen steady leaks over the past few weeks. Today, via frequent leaker Roland Quandt, we see two new bits of information: RAM/storage specs and a price range.

Nothing Phone (2a)

8/128GB

12/256GB

White or Black

Sub 400 Euro price for base model. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) December 28, 2023

According to Quandt, the Nothing Phone 2a price could land under €400 (~$444). If you remember, the Nothing Phone 1 launched at €469 (~$521), which means the Phone 2a could be around $100 cheaper than the cheapest Nothing Phone launched thus far.

That alleged €400 price tag would likely get you a phone with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. However, Quandt also says there might be a higher-end model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Both of these setups match what Nothing offers with its other phones, so that makes sense.

Finally and unsurprisingly, Quandt says the Phone 2a might come in Black or White colorways. Once again, this lines up with all other Nothing products launched thus far.

We know Nothing has an event scheduled for February 27, 2024, during Mobile World Congress. It is likely we’ll see a full or partial launch of the Nothing Phone 2a at this event. It’s also possible we’ll see announcements related to the inevitable Nothing Phone 3.

