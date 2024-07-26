Nothing Phone 2a Plus leak reveals Dimensity chipset, 50MP cameras, and more

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR The Nothing Phone 2a Plus will allegedly feature a MediaTek Dimensity 7350 chipset and a 6.7-inch 1080p OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

In terms of the camera setup, the device will likely feature a 50MP rear camera with OIS, a 50MP ultrawide lens, and a 50MP selfie camera.

Other notable rumored features include a 5,000mAh battery, up to 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, NFC support, Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and three years of OS updates.

Nothing 2a launched earlier this year with a price tag that seemed a little too good to be true considering the specs, making it an attractive option for budget-conscious shoppers. The only catch was its limited availability in the United States. Although we already have our sights set on the Nothing Phone 3, the company is now focusing its efforts on rolling out an upgraded version of the Nothing 2a later this month, and a recent leak reveals just what we can expect from this new iteration.

The said leak comes from Smartprix and reveals a number of interesting details about the device in question, the Nothing Phone 2a Plus. The first and possibly most noteworthy feature is the inclusion of the MediaTek Dimensity 7350 chipset. Besides that, the phone could feature a 6.7-inch, 1080p OLED display that’s capable of reaching 1,300 nits of peak brightness. The refresh rate is expected to be 120Hz.

In terms of the camera setup, the Nothing Phone 2a Plus will probably have the same rear cameras as the 2a — a 50MP main camera with OIS as well as a 50MP ultrawide lens. The front camera seems to have received a significant upgrade, given that the latest iteration features a 50MP selfie camera compared to the 32MP version in the 2a. The reporting outlet notes that the 2a Plus will also likely support 4K video recording via the rear camera setup.

Other rumored features include a 5,000mAh cell, up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, NFC support, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection for the display. The device will almost certainly run on the latest version of Nothing OS, which will probably receive updates for up to three years and security updates for up to four years.

While these specs are promising, we’re, of course, yet to see how the device will perform in real-world conditions. Not much is currently known about its likely price, but we’re expecting it to cost more than the Nothing Phone 2a.

Do you have any thoughts on this upcoming device or how much it might cost? Let us know below!

