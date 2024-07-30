Nothing Phone 2a Plus image shows it really is a better Phone 2a (Update: Official image)

Nothing

TL;DR An apparent Nothing Phone 2a Plus image has been posted online ahead of the launch tomorrow.

The picture shows a device that looks very similar to the Nothing Phone 2a.

Nothing later posted an official image of the Phone 2a Plus.

Update: July 30, 2024 (4:30 AM ET): Nothing has now posted an official image of the Phone 2a Plus on X, showing the back of the device. You can view it below.

This image lines up with the previously leaked picture seen below, suggesting no departure from the standard Phone 2a.

Original article: July 30, 2024 (2:20 AM ET): Nothing will launch the Phone 2a Plus tomorrow (July 31), and the company has already teased several upgrades for its budget phone. We don’t have to wait until tomorrow for a look at the device, though.

SmartPrix has posted an apparent image of the Nothing Phone 2a Plus, showing the back of the handset. The picture (below, left) reveals a device that looks extremely similar to the standard Nothing Phone 2a. The outlet also posted a second image, showing the phone’s box. Check out the pictures below.

The Nothing Phone 2a Plus seems to retain the Phone 2a’s Glyph lighting setup (featuring three LEDs) and the same dual rear camera design. So if you weren’t a fan of the previous phone’s design, the Plus device won’t win you over, either.

In any event, the company previously confirmed that the new device would pack the MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro chipset. This seems to be a slightly upgraded version of the Dimensity 7200 Pro seen in the previous phone. It also recently confirmed two 50MP rear cameras and a 50MP selfie camera, making for an upgrade over the 32MP shooter on the Phone 2a. Earlier leaks also point to a 6.7-inch 1080p OLED screen and a 5,000mAh battery. SmartPrix adds that the device will offer 50W wired charging, making for a slight upgrade over the Phone 2a’s 45W speeds.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments