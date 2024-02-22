Nothing more to hide: Phone 2a official-looking renders leak

TL;DR Nothing has released official renders of the Nothing Phone 2a.

The renders reveal a dramatically redesigned back compared to other phones from the company.

The Phone 2a still has the Glyph lighting setup the company’s phones are known for.

Over the past few months, we’ve seen multiple Phone 2a leaks, some more plausible than others. The latest leak, however, appears to look like the real deal and gives us our best look yet at the upcoming handset.

Today, someone who goes by Greg2024 on the Nothing community forums leaked what are believed to be official renders of the Phone 2a. These renders show off the device in two colorways: Black and White.

The first thing you’ll likely notice from these images is the drastically redesigned back. While the smartphone maintains its transparent back panel and Glyph lighting setup up, it switches things up a bit.

First and foremost is the location of the rear cameras, which are no longer vertically aligned. They now sit side-by-side in the top center of the handset. Rumors have said that both cameras would be 50MP.

Accompanying those cameras are the Glyphs, which surround the cameras in a circular pattern. Unlike other Nothing Phones where the Glyphs extend through the entire back, these Glyphs are restricted to the top end. Some earlier leaks suggested the Glyphs wouldn’t be included in this budget phone, but those renders were incorrect.

We also get a good look at the flat sides and the flat display with a center-aligned punch-hole cutout. The volume keys can be found on the left-hand edge, while the power button sits on the right-hand edge.

It’s believed that this device could launch with a Dimensity 7200 Pro chip. Nothing plans on launching the Phone 2a globally on March 5, 2024.

