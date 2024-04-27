Nothing Phone 2a could get a new edition in a few days (Updated)

TL;DR A Flipkart teaser points to a new Nothing Phone 2a variant launching on Monday.

The new variant will probably be an India exclusive.

We don’t know what the difference could be, but one leaker suggests it’s a new colorway.

Update, April 27, 2024 (12:22 PM ET): We have updated the article below with more information. The article was previously based on a single tweet from leaker Yogesh Brar, but it has now been fleshed out with Flipkart teaser info. Original article, April 27, 2024 (11:11 AM ET): The Nothing Phone 2a is available around the world, though in the United States it doesn’t have the best carrier support. Regardless of where you live, though, the phones are all the same.

Now, a teaser on Flipkart suggests a new version of the Phone 2a could be here on Monday, April 29. The teaser doesn’t say much besides there being “a new edition” of the phone and the date and time (12:00 PM, India time).

Leaker Yogesh Brar says that this might be a new, exclusive colorway. Brar doesn’t say what the color is.

If this rumor is true, the most logical color would be yellow to match the just-launched Nothing Ear A. Given that both devices carry the “a” in their name, having a matching yellow phone would make a lot of sense. However, because the background of the Flipkart teaser is blue, social media is buzzing that blue could be the new colorway. The blue background, though, is the standard color and design for a workbench, so it’s likely this is not representative of how the phone looks.

Either way, we only have a few days to wait to see if this leak pans out. If it does, we hope there aren’t disappointed Phone 2a owners who wish they were able to access this new variant, whatever it might be.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments