Nothing Phone 2a renders leak again: A bold approach to design?

TL;DR A leaker has posted new renders apparently showing the Nothing Phone 2a.

These images show a dramatically different design compared to previous, incorrect renders.

One of the biggest mysteries regarding the upcoming Nothing Phone 2a is what the phone will look like. A trusted source recently published purportedly leaked renders but later confirmed they were inaccurate. Now, the same source has posted what they claim are accurate Nothing Phone 2a renders.

Veteran leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer and SmartPrix posted new Nothing Phone 2a renders, and we get a decidedly different design compared to the previously posted images. Check the gallery below, showing an apparent Dark Gray model.

Perhaps the biggest tweak here is the move to a distinctive, center-aligned rear camera system with the two sensors being side-by-side. This differs from the previous render which offered a pair of vertically stacked rear cameras in the top-left corner of the phone, bringing to mind older iPhones.

We can also make out at least three LED lights on the back here, forming the apparent Glyph lighting setup. So those who were worried about this trademark Nothing feature disappearing on the budget phone can seemingly breath easy.

Otherwise, we’ve still got flat edges here, along with a center-aligned punch-hole cutout. We’ve also got volume keys on the left-hand edge while the power button sits on the right-hand edge. The phone is also said to measure 162.2 x 76.5 x 8.7mm.

SmartPrix also asserts that the phone will feature a Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset rather than a vanilla Dimensity 7200 SoC. The outlet further claims that you can expect dual 50MP rear cameras (S5KG9 main sensor and JN1 ultrawide sensor), a 32MP selfie camera, and a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired charging. But we’ll take these claims with a pinch of salt as Hemmerstoffer doesn’t usually supply specs to his media partners.

Comments