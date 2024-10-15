Nothing Phone 2a Community Edition teaser hints at one feature you'd never expect

TL;DR Nothing started a project asking its community to help it codesign a Phone 2a back in March.

The company has now teased October 30 as the launch for the community edition Phone 2a.

The Phone 2a features a glow-in-the-dark back panel.

The Phone 2a launched back in March, giving Nothing fans a new mid-tier device to jump on. Around the same time, the company started a community-focused project asking members to chip in on codesigning a Phone 2a Community Edition. We’re now close to seeing this Community Edition device launch.

On X (formerly Twitter), the UK-based brand teased that a big reveal would be coming our way on October 30, 2024. The teaser includes a video of a firefly landing on the ground and glowing green before walking off-screen. The teaser is for the Phone 2a Community Edition and the unusual green glow is referencing a unique feature on the device.

If you go on to Nothing’s website, you can get a preview of the soon to be announced handset. The website lists out the separate stages of development the community helped with, which include the design, wallpaper, packaging, and marketing.

As far as the device is concerned, it looks like a normal Phone 2a. What sets the Community Edition apart from the normal Phone 2a, however, it the glow-in-the-dark back panel. You’ll also notice that the device will get new wallpapers and revamped packaging that highlight the device’s neon green hue.

The marketing has also been designed to point out the difference between this model and the normal Phone 2a. Although the website appears to make it pretty clear what we’re going to get, it’s important to note that there’s a possibility Nothing could make slight tweaks before launch.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments