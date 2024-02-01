The Nothing Phone 2a is officially coming soon, as wallpapers leak

Supplied by Nothing

TL;DR Nothing has confirmed that the Nothing Phone 2a is coming “soon.”

The company said that the upcoming device was for users who cared about “core” features.

Nothing’s CMF sub-brand is also preparing to launch a pair of earbuds and a neckband.

Nothing is tipped to be working on a so-called Nothing Phone 2a, which is expected to be a cheaper Nothing Phone. Now, the company has confirmed that the device is indeed in the works.

Nothing posted a community update video to X, confirming that the Nothing Phone 2a is coming. The company added that the so-called Aerodactyl name previously mentioned on its social media platforms was the code name for the new device.

Nothing co-founder Akis Evangelidis elaborated on the decision to launch the Phone 2a. The executive claimed that some community users wanted the latest and greatest tech while others cared more about core features but still wanted Nothing’s trademark features.

Evangelidis claimed that the Nothing Phone 2a was for the latter crowd: With Phone 2a, we’ve really doubled down on the core user needs — performance, camera, you name it. And it’s also kind of leveraging some of the most loved features of (the) Phone 2 while ensuring it delivers on a clear upgrade (sic) compared to Phone 1 on every single front. The company didn’t reveal any specific launch timing beyond saying it was “coming soon,” but Mobile World Congress (MWC) takes place in late February. So we’re guessing it could debut at the expo.

This wasn’t the only notable Phone 2a tidbit, as leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer also posted wallpapers apparently pulled from the device. You can check out the images in the gallery below and download the full-resolution wallpapers in our Google Drive folder.

There’s clearly been no shortage of Nothing Phone 2a leaks then. Rumors point to the handset bringing a Dimensity 7200 chipset, 8GB/128GB or 12GB/256GB variants, a 120Hz OLED screen, and potentially a dual 50MP rear camera setup.

What else could Nothing offer? This might not be the only product announced on the day, as Nothing’s CMF brand revealed that earbuds and a so-called Neckband Pro are coming “soon” as well. Check out the teaser images below.

Either way, it looks like Nothing’s portfolio of products is about to expand by a few devices. Here’s hoping the Phone 2a in particular bring Glyph lighting, a respectable update commitment, and a competitive price too.

