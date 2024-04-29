Feeling blue? Nothing has a new Phone 2a variant for you

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Nothing has launched a blue Nothing Phone 2a in India.

This color option joins the existing black and white variants.

Expect to pay the same ~$288 price tag as the other color options.

Nothing launched the Phone 2a back in March, bringing a more affordable Nothing phone to markets. We already know the company is working on a community edition of the new handset, but it turns out that we’ve also got a new color for India.

Nothing revealed the Nothing Phone 2a in a blue color scheme on X, and this option will be exclusive to India. The company’s own images don’t do a great job of showing off this new color scheme, but tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore has posted a better image (seen below).

In any event, the blue Nothing Phone 2a will be available via Flipkart on May 2 at midday IST. The smartphone brand claims that it will be available for Rs 19,999 (~$240), but that figure includes a variety of promotions. Meanwhile, the e-commerce website lists the phone at Rs 23,999 (~$288), which is in line with the other color options.

We called the Nothing Phone 2a one of the best budget phones you can buy, owing to the OLED screen, nifty design, and good cameras. So you should certainly consider the device, regardless of the color scheme.

