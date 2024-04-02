Nothing Phone 2 update delivers latest security patch and disappointment

The Nothing Phone 2a has been getting plenty of attention since its launch, receiving three updates within the same month. While it’s nice to see the company give its latest phone the support it deserves, it’s not surprising that some Phone 2 owners have been feeling a little left out. The brand is now rolling out an update for the Phone 2, but it appears the update is leaving users wanting more.

On X (formerly Twitter), Nothing announced it has started to release Nothing OS 2.5.3 for the Phone 2. The update makes a few performance improvements, adds a new option, and delivers Android’s April security patch. You can see the full changelog below.

Added option to apply Nothing Icon Pack solely to the home screen, for better accessibility in the App Drawer.

Improved icon organization on the Home Screen by enabling users to scroll through pages while holding app icons.

Resolved a connectivity issue with car Bluetooth media players.

Optimized animations in certain scenarios for smoother transitions.

Updated Android Security Patch to April 2024.

Improved system stability to enhance overall performance.

The London-based firm says the update will be rolling out this week. So owners should see the update arrive on their device soon.