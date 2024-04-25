First Phone 2, now the Nothing Phone 1 is getting ChatGPT integration

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

TL;DR Nothing has brought Nothing OS 2.5.5 to the Nothing Phone 1.

This update brings ChatGPT integration to the company’s first smartphone.

Nothing surprised us last week when it revealed the Nothing OS 2.5.5 update for the Nothing Phone 2. This brought a number of additions to the phone, including ChatGPT integration. There’s good news if you’ve got the Nothing Phone 1, as the update is being pushed out to this device.

Nothing took to its forum to announce the release of Nothing OS 2.5.5 for the Nothing Phone 1, and the headline feature here is indeed ChatGPT integration. This includes ChatGPT widgets on the home screen, a gesture option to start a voice conversation in the Nothing X app, and a button in the clipboard/screenshot pop-up to immediately paste content in ChatGPT.

The update also brings several other features, including RAM Booster functionality and new options for customizing status bar icons. Unfortunately, this update doesn’t bring Ultra XDR support to the Phone 1’s camera app, as we saw on the Phone 2.

You can check out the full changelog below:

ChatGPT integration New gesture option in the Nothing X app for starting a voice conversation with ChatGPT. Works via Nothing Ear and Nothing Ear (a). Coming soon to other Nothing audio products.

Added new ChatGPT widgets for fast and easy access from your home screen.

Added a button on the screenshot and clipboard pop-up to directly paste content to a new conversation in ChatGPT.

New features Added an option for the Nothing Icon Pack to be applied only to the Home Screen to improve accessibility in the App Drawer.

You can now scroll through pages on the Home Screen while holding app icons for a more intuitive experience while organizing icons.

Added a custom option for enabling/disabling the QuickSetting swipe-down page on the lock screen interface. Accessed via Settings > Lock Screen and AOD > Quick Settings .

. New options for customizing icons within the status bar. Accessed via Settings > Display > Status bar .

. Added RAM Booster feature. To set, head to Settings > System > RAM Booster.

Improvements Integrated an AI-powered algorithm for smarter lighting adjustments for auto-brightness.

Reordered Quick Settings tiles for improved accessibility.

New animations for Quick Settings widgets to enhance engagement.

Optimized response speed when toggling Bluetooth in Quick Settings, for quicker interactions.

Enhanced the volume settings experience to make it more intuitive.

General fixes Fixed an issue where Wi-Fi would automatically disconnect.

Resolved a problem causing earbud volume to not sync with the phone’s volume.

Resolved an issue where audio would not switch to a connected watch during calls when also connected to an earbud.

Fixed an issue where screenshots did not display the frame or allow entry into the editor.

Resolved a rare problem causing a lack of vibration feedback when swiping sideways to go back on the screen. Have you received the update already? Let us know what you think of it and if we missed any new tweaks.

Comments