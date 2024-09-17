Nothing puts its next launch 'out in the open' in just one week

TL;DR Nothing’s planning “a new arrival” for next Tuesday, September 24.

“Out in the open” teasers feel connected to evidence we’ve seen for a new open-ear earbud design.

This will be the third new earbud model introduced by Nothing so far this year.

IFA 2024 already feels like a distant memory, and now that everyone’s got their new iPhone order in, what’s a mobile tech fan to pay attention to now? Today word arrives of at least one more launch that’s coming up fast, as Nothing reveals plans for an announcement next week — and if we read between the lines a little, we’ve got a pretty good idea of what to expect.

Nothing shares that “a new arrival is landing” in one week, on Tuesday, September 24. The imagery accompanying the news prominently features a pair of white loops, which we see bouncing around in an animation the company posted to X. But maybe the biggest clue is the “Out in the open” tagline the company is throwing around here.

Late last month we reported on the discovery of some regulatory filings that appeared to reveal the existence of Nothing “Ear Open” earbuds. While that may not be the exact branding this model arrives as, the “open” reference is impossible to ignore, and combined with the pair of loops, it’s hard to believe we’re getting anything other than a new pair of Nothing earbuds.

The manufacturer hasn’t exactly been stingy when it comes to new earbud launches lately, bringing us both the Nothing Ear and Ear (a) earlier this year. But so far, all of these have been your typical bud-in-ear, sealed design. As should be abundantly clear from the name this new effort has picked up, Nothing seems interested in expanding its lineup with an open-ear design, keeping users exposed to ambient sounds and connected to the world around them, while still privately piping wireless audio into their ears.

We haven’t yet laid eyes on the business end of these earbuds to see what kind of construction Nothing plans to use to pull that off, but at least it won’t be long before we get to see these guys go official and get that info straight from the source.

