Nothing can't keep a secret, its two upcoming earbuds leak again

Ishan Agarwal

TL;DR Nothing’s two upcoming earbuds have leaked once again.

The latest leak shows off both earbuds, their cases, and the different colorways.

Just a few days ago, a leak spilled all the beans about the Nothing Ear and Nothing Ear (a). If that leak wasn’t enough, a new leak gives us another chance to gawk at Nothing’s two upcoming TWS earbuds ahead of their April 18 event.

Today’s leak comes courtesy of Ishan Agarwal on X (formerly Twitter), who has shared images of both the Nothing Ear and Nothing Ear (a). As we learned from the company’s announcement on April 5, Nothing is dropping the numbering scheme from its branding. So the Nothing Ear is actually the successor to the Nothing Ear 2, but it will not be called the Nothing Ear 3.

The images above show the Nothing Ear in white and black colorways. We also get a glimpse at the transparent charging cases for the model. In the leak from a few days ago, it was revealed that these earbuds would cost €150 (~$163) and they’ll provide 7.5 hours of juice with ANC disabled, and 33 hours of playback via the charging case.

As for the Nothing Ear (a), it was said we can expect a €100 (~$109) price tag. This more affordable model is said to come with 8 hours of playback with ANC off and 38 hours of playback via the charging case.

In the images above, we see that the Nothing Ear (a) will come in three colors: white, black, and yellow. With the introduction of this vibrant yellow, it seems like these earbuds may be taking some inspiration from Nothing’s sub-brand CMF.

We’re only about a week away from the company’s earbud launch event. However, after all of these massive leaks, it seems almost like the event is no longer necessary.

Comments