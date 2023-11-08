Leak says Nothing launching something in January, might be Ear 3, but might not?

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR A leak says Nothing is gearing up to launch something in January 2024.

Theoretically, it could be the Nothing Ear 3, a new set of flagship earbuds.

However, that would be a very early launch. Perhaps this leak is for something else?

In July 2021, Nothing announced its very first product: the Nothing Ear 1 true wireless earbuds. It followed those up in March 2022 with the Nothing Ear 2. Now, a leak suggests the company has something planned for January 2024, which stands to reason it could be the Nothing Ear 3.

According to a “trusted source” speaking with the Indian variant of Mashable, Nothing is planning to launch something in January. The leaker does not specify what’s on the way, just that the company has a launch in the works for that timeframe. Given that Nothing smartphones launch in the summer, it’s nearly assured a January launch would not include a new Nothing Phone. Therefore, Ear 3 seems to be the next-best bet.

However, it is possible that this is something else entirely. The Nothing Ear 2 won’t even be a year old in January, so it would seem premature for the company to launch a follow-up. It’s possible Nothing could announce a different set of earbuds, such as a sequel to its Nothing Ear Stick — or a completely new sub-variant of some kind.

For now, we can only speculate. But if Nothing does have something planned for January, Ear 3 is as good a guess as any.

In related news, Nothing co-founder and CEO Carl Pei posted on X (formerly Twitter) today teasing that “something naughty” from the company is coming next week. Perhaps this Mashable leak and this official tease are related? We’ll find out in due time.

