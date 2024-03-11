Nothing one-ups Google's call recording feature with a secret recorder

Nothing

TL;DR Nothing’s phones now allow users to record phone calls discreetly.

The feature was added with the new recorder widget.

Nothing phones will now let you record phone calls more discreetly without letting others on the call know that they are being recorded.

Carl Pei took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce the new feature. Pei says Nothing phone users — anyone who owns a Nothing Phone 1, Phone 2, or the newly launched Phone 2a — can use discreet call recording on their phones.

The feature is available via the new recorder widget on Nothing’s phones.

Many have asked for discreet call recording on Nothing phones. This is now possible through our new recorder widget. 🎙️ — Carl Pei (@getpeid) March 9, 2024

Previously, if you wanted to record a phone call on Nothing’s devices, you would have to use the default recording option in the Google dialler. Just like call recording on any Android phone, pressing this option alerts the parties on the call that their conversation is being recorded. However, with Nothing’s new recorder widget, people on a call won’t be warned when you start recording a conversation.

Pei says this was a highly requested feature by Nothing’s users. While discreet call recording has the potential to be misused, an alert that informs the other party of the call being recorded actually defeats the purpose of the recording in many cases. Pei says the feature is meant to protect users against bad players.

Furthermore, Pei also confirmed that the company is working on revamping the notifications panel on Nothing phones. However, he didn’t share any details about the upcoming changes.

