Nokia plans to launch 4G services on the moon this year

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Nokia plans to deploy 4G services on the moon later this year.

The service will be established with the help of a SpaceX rocket in the coming months.

Nokia is planning to launch 4G internet services on the moon later this year, according to CNBC. The service will be used for NASA’s Artemis 1 mission, which intends to establish humans on the moon for the first time since the Apollo 17 mission in 1972.

The finish telecom group, not to be confused with HMD Global, which makes Nokia-branded phones, plans to establish a 4G network on the moon in the coming months using a SpaceX rocket. An antenna-equipped base station stored in a Nova-C lunar lander and an accompanying solar-powered rover will power the network. An LTE connection will be created between the lander and the rover.

According to Nokia, the technology is built to withstand the extreme conditions of space. The company aims to show that terrestrial networks can meet the communication needs of future space missions. Astronauts will also be able to communicate with each other and mission control using the 4G network on the moon. Additionally, they’ll be able to relay real-time video, control rovers, and more using the network.

NASA selected Nokia to build the first-ever cellular network on the moon back in 2020. The solution was previously slated to be deployed in late 2022. The network will self-configure upon deployment, Nokia had said at the time.

