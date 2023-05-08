Say goodbye to the best Nintendo Switch emulator for Android

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

TL;DR Development has been halted on the popular Skyline emulator for Android.

This emulator allowed you to play Nintendo Switch games on your mobile device.

The emulator is being shut down following a legal takedown notice from Nintendo.

One of the most impressive emulators for Android in recent times is Skyline, a full-fledged Nintendo Switch emulator for the platform. Unfortunately, the developers have some bad news for us.

The Skyline team announced on Discord that they would be ceasing development of the emulator following a DMCA takedown notice from Nintendo.

While emulators on their own aren’t illegal, the team noted that Nintendo’s notice specifically concerns a piece of software called Lockpick. This software is used to dump security keys from a real Nintendo Switch console for use in the emulator.

What does this mean for Skyline? Nintendo claims that Lockpick circumvents its copy protection and violates its copyright as a result, the team explained: We find ourselves in a position where we are potentially violating their copyright by continuing to develop our project, Skyline, by dumping keys from our own Switches. The team said it’s therefore “made the difficult decision to immediately cease all further development on Skyline.” If it’s any consolation, the Skyline team says the emulator itself is legal and that it won’t take down the repository or software builds.

Either way, you shouldn’t expect any performance or compatibility improvements from here on out as a result of the ceased development. This lack of development also means that the emulator will eventually fail to work with future Android versions years down the line.

Do you have any emulators on your Android device? 1614 votes Yes, I have loads of them 31 % Yes, a few 27 % Yes, just one 10 % No, I don't 32 %

For what it’s worth, two of the developers have noted that they aren’t stopping their Android-related work. More specifically, one of the developers says their next project is focused on running Windows games on Android.

This is a particularly interesting focus area, as there are already a couple of ways to unofficially run Windows on Android devices. So we’re keen to see how these developers will tackle this effort.

