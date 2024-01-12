Plausible Nintendo Switch 2 release date leaked, but it's complicated

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

TL;DR Ai Shark (formerly GameShark) is making a comeback as an AI hint tool for casual gamers.

In a press release, it was said, “The official launch is planned to coincide with the Nintendo Switch 2 in September 2024.”

The press release has since been updated to remove any mention of Nintendo’s next system or month for the launch window.

In a blast from the past, it appears GameShark is ready to make a comeback. Lost in the excitement of announcing its return, the company may have accidentally leaked the potential launch window for the Nintendo Switch 2.

First spotted by Digital Trends, global audio electronics company Altec Lansing announced in a press release it would be the first licensee of Ai Shark. Formerly known as the cheat code tool GameShark, Ai Shark will be an AI hint tool designed for casual gamers. Unlike the GameShark, Altec Lansing says Ai Shark is meant to help improve a user’s gameplay over time instead of helping them cheat.

When the company starts talking about the launch date, that’s when things get interesting. According to Digital Trends, the original press release said this: Formerly known as GameShark, AI Shark is set to redefine the gaming landscape with its revolutionary AI-enhanced technology. The innovative gaming software is set to mark a significant leap forward in the gaming experience, bringing enhanced gameplay for beginner-level users. The official launch is planned to coincide with the Nintendo Switch 2 in September 2024. The company appears to have revealed that the Nintendo Switch 2 is scheduled to launch this September. Given that Nintendo has yet to even confirm the name of the next console, let alone a launch window, it appears Altec Lansing mentioned this by mistake. After being reached for comment, the outlet says AI Shark backtracked on the September date, but confirmed the system would launch in Fall 2024.

Reportedly, the company sent a second follow-up, taking back the Fall 2024 launch window while also noting, “Nintendo has not officially clarified launch.” If you go to the press release now, that paragraph has since been altered to read: Formerly known as GameShark, Ai Shark is set to redefine the gaming landscape with its revolutionary AI-enhanced technology. The innovative gaming software is set to mark a significant leap forward in the gaming experience, bringing enhanced gameplay for beginner-level users. Altec Lansing plans on introducing its new offering in time for the holiday season 2024 In a conflicting report, Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier says that he was told by Ai Shark that they were just guessing the release date of Nintendo’s next console. What’s possibly happening here is that PR tried to make an educated guess on the Switch 2’s release date and realized it may be taken as a release date announcement for the console.

There have been previous rumors of a late 2024 release date, but until today’s news, no month had previously been suggested. Either way, it’s probably best to take this accidental slip up with a bit of salt.

Comments