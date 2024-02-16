Nintendo Switch 2 launch reportedly delayed to 2025

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

TL;DR A new report claims an internal delay has caused Nintendo to change the launch date of the Switch 2.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is now expected to launch in Q1 2025.

Sources claim Nintendo wants to strengthen its first-party offerings for the launch.

It was believed that this would be the year Nintendo finally released the follow-up to the Switch. Unfortunately, it looks like we may have to wait a little longer before the Switch 2 comes out.

Earlier today, Brazilian games journalist Pedro Henrique Lutti Lippe published a video claiming he had received information from five sources saying Nintendo is targeting Q1 2025 as the launch window for the Switch 2. This was also supported by Eurogamer, who heard “similar whispers” regarding the highly anticipated console.

Now VGC is corroborating the Q1 2025 launch window with its own sources. In addition, VGC’s sources say third-party developers working on titles for Nintendo have been informed of the schedule change.

Rumors have suggested that Nintendo was planning to launch a new system sometime in late 2024. But it appears an internal delay has gotten in the way and is causing the launch to slip into early next year.

A publishing source reportedly told VGC that the delay could be related to the platform’s software. The source suggests that the launch is being delayed to give Nintendo enough time to prepare a stronger first-party launch lineup.

It’s unknown what games could be available for the Nintendo Switch 2 at launch. However, rumors have suggested we could possibly get Metroid Prime 4, a 3D Mario game, and more.

