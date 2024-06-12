New York Mobile ID launched: An app that can replace your physical ID

TL;DR New York State residents can use the New York Mobile ID app to replace their state ID, driver’s license, or learner’s permit.

You can get the New York Mobile ID app for both Android and iOS.

New York Mobile ID will be accepted locally, as well as at TSA security checkpoints in almost 30 participating airports.

You know the digital age is upon us when you start seeing states replacing physical IDs with mobile applications. While this is not a widespread practice quite yet, we are moving in that direction, and New York State is among the first to implement such a solution. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the availability of the New York Mobile ID app.

The New York Mobile ID app is a “highly secure digital version” of your state identification. It is available to all New York State residents with a driver’s license, learner’s permit, or ID. It’s also available for both Android and iOS users.

It must be noted that this digital ID might still not fully replace your physical one, even in New York. While the state is hoping businesses and establishments will accept them, it is optional. However, the state has partnered with the TSA, allowing you to use the New York Mobile ID to identify yourself at almost 30 airport security checkpoints. You can learn more about this at the TSA website. Regardless, you should still carry your actual ID!

Not only will New Yorkers be able to quickly display their IDs, but they will have control over the personal information they share. Kathy Hochul, New York Governor

When you can take advantage of this mobile ID, though, there are definitely some benefits over using your physical card; mainly in terms of privacy and security. This is because the New York Mobile ID app allows you to hide certain information you might not want others to know. For example, if you want to buy alcohol or tobacco, all that matters is that the business knows you are over a certain age. You can opt to hide other unnecessary information like your address.

Our New York readers can now go download the New York Mobile ID app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. There are some things to keep in mind, though.

Requirements and things to keep in mind: As mentioned above, you will need a NY state-issued driver’s license, learner’s permit, or ID.

You’ll need to register your phone number, so you will need an active phone line.

Your digital ID can only be on one device at a time.

You’ll need a physical version of your ID, and the app will ask you to take pictures of the front and back.

You will have to provide a selfie to verify your identity, but the app will use the picture the DMV has on file. The New York State DMV has provided a nice tutorial for enrolling, so check it out below when you’re ready.

