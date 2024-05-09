The new Moto G Stylus 5G adds wireless charging to the budget stylus phone

TL;DR Motorola has launched the new Moto G Stylus 5G (2024), adding wireless charging capabilities and a new design, for a starting price of $400.

The phone features a new 6.7-inch pOLED display, upgrading from the LCD present on the previous generation.

The 2024 version also gets a new stylus with reduced latency and a larger contact area.

Most people don’t need to spend thousands of dollars on an Android flagship, as their needs and usage patterns often don’t justify dropping that much money. A lot of us can get by just fine with a budget Android device instead, which would serve our needs quite modestly. However, if you want a new smartphone with a stylus, you unfortunately do not have a lot of options. You can either drop a lot of money on a Galaxy S24 Ultra, or you can opt for the budget Moto G Stylus 5G. Motorola has just updated its budget stylus phone with a new design and wireless charging, giving it a better chance at taking on the year ahead.

Motorola continues to call its phones without numeral prefixes, so the new Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) succeeds the old Moto G Stylus 5G (2023). Thankfully, there is a new countered design here, so you can tell the two phones apart with just a look. The highlight upgrade this year is the addition of wireless charging, which many users would appreciate, especially in the budget range.

The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) features a 6.7-inch 120Hz 10-bit pOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, FHD+ resolution, and Gorilla Glass 3 for protection. Its back is made of vegan leather and has a water-repellent design, but it has a basic IP52 rating, so you should still avoid getting it wet.

The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, the same one found in its predecessor. It has 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and storage options of 128GB and 256GB. You can also upgrade the storage by up to 2TB through a microSD card.

You will also spot a 3.5mm headphone jack on this phone, which is indeed welcome in these times. The phone has a 5,000mAh battery and supports 30W TurboPower wired charging and 15W wireless charging. Motorola is shipping the phone with Android 14 out of the box, with additions such as Moto Secure 2.0, Moto Unplugged, and Family Space. The phone also has NFC, USB-C with USB 2.0, 5GHz Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.1, so you aren’t missing anything obvious here.

For its cameras, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) comes with a 50MP, f/1.8 primary camera with 1.0μm pixels and OIS, flanked by a 13MP, f/2.2 ultrawide camera with a 120° FoV and 1.12μm pixels. The front is a 32MP, f/2.4 shooter with 0.7μm pixels.

Of course, the stylus is a highlight of this phone. While it is no competition for Samsung’s S Pen, Motorola is claiming that the built-in stylus on the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) features a new design, a larger contact area, and reduced latency. The software experience is also said to be improved, with a simplified note-taking experience and a new UI to access stylus features.

Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) pricing and availability The new Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) will be available unlocked in the US for $399.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Motorola.com. Sales begin on May 30, 2024, for the Caramel Latte and Scarlet Wave colors.

If you prefer purchasing through your carrier, you will be able to spot this phone across Metro by T-Mobile, AT&T, Cricket, Boost Infinite, Boost Mobile, Consumer Cellular, UScellular, Spectrum, Xfinity Mobile, Google Fi Wireless, Optimum Mobile, and on Straight Talk, Total by Verizon, and Visible in the coming weeks.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for more information.

