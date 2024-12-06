Want to bring an unlocked device to AT&T, Verizon, or AT&T? Here's a quick band guide to help

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

While all three of the big US networks have a few bands in common, there are some pretty big differences between them as well. It’s important to ensure network compatibility if you’re buying an unlocked phone, bringing an existing device to a new network, or importing a device from another region. Below we run through the various bands used by the major carriers as well as a short explainer on how prepaid carries as well.

AT&T

Frequency Bands 700MHz

LTE: 12/17, 14, 29

850MHz

LTE: 5

5G: n5



1.7/2.1GHz (AWS)

LTE: 4/66

5G: n66

1.9GHz (PCS)

LTE: 2

5G: n2

2.3GHz (WCS)

LTE: 30

3.45GHz (DoD)

5G: n77

3.7GHz (C-Band)

5G: n77

39GHz (mmWave)

5G: n260



While not all of these bands will be needed for access in every part of the country, it’s important to ensure full compatibility if you want the best possible experience on AT&T’s network. It’s worth noting that band 5 on the 850MHz frequency is being re-farmed for 5G in many regions.

T-Mobile

Frequency Bands 600Mhz

LTE: 71

700MHz

LTE: 12

LTE: 13 (Puerto Rico and USVI only)

1.7/2.1GHz (AWS)

LTE: 4/66

5G: n66

1.9GHz ((PCS)

LTE: 2/25

5G: n25

2.5GHz (BRS/EBS)

5G: n41

3.7GHz (C-Band)

5G: n77

24GHz (mmWave)

5G: n258

28GHz (mmWave)

5G: n261

47GHz (mmWave)

5G: n262



Just like with AT&T, you’ll find that not all bands may be necessary in every part of the country but it’s still important to support all the most commonly used bands. We did leave band 13 on the 700MHz frequency off the list, as it’s only used in Puerto Rico and the United States Virgin Islands. Unless you live or plan to visit that region, this is likely to not be a major concern. It’s also worth noting that technically T-Mobile also acquired the band 26 at the 800MHz frequency from Sprint, though it doesn’t actively use this outside of a few test areas (largely in order to keep the license on the spectrum).

Verizon

Frequency Bands 700MHz

LTE: 13

850MHz

LTE: 5

5G: n5

1.7/2.1GHz (AWS)

LTE: 4/66

5G: n66

1.9GHz (PCS)

LTE: 2

5G: N2

3.5GHz (CBRS)

LTE: 48

5G: N48

3.7GHz (C-Band)

5G: n77

28Ghz mmWave)

5G: n62

39Ghz (mmWave)

5G: n260





Lastly, we have Verizon. Like the others, not every region of the US will need or use every band, especially when it comes to 5G. It’s also worth noting Verizon is re-farming the 850MHz frequency for 5G, just like AT&T. Additionally, Big Red is also re-farming band 48 on the 3.5GHz spectrum to 5G as well.

What about prepaid carriers, what bands do they use? To be clear, the prepaid carriers don’t actually have their own networks and instead rely on either AT&T, T-Mobile, or Verizon. There are tons of prepaid providers out there so we won’t give you a complete list, but here are the networks used by some of the most well-known prepaid phone services in the US: Visible: Runs on Verizon, and is in fact owned by Verizon as well.

Runs on Verizon, and is in fact owned by Verizon as well. Google Fi: runs no T-Mobile by default, with roaming support on US Cellular.

runs no T-Mobile by default, with roaming support on US Cellular. US Mobile: Your choice between AT&T, Verizon, or T-Mobile with the ability to switch between them for a fee of $2.

Your choice between AT&T, Verizon, or T-Mobile with the ability to switch between them for a fee of $2. Mint Mobile: Runs on the T-Mobile network, and is owned by it as well.

Runs on the T-Mobile network, and is owned by it as well. Cricket Wireless: Runs on its parent company’s network, AT&T.

Runs on its parent company’s network, AT&T. Metro by T-Mobile: Owned by T-Mobile, runs on T-Mobile. Bottom line, you’ll want to make sure your phone is compatible with whatever network your prepaid carrier partners with. Keep in mind there are a few carriers that support multiple networks like US Mobile, but all you need is a phone that works with at least one of the partnering networks typically. If in doubt, most prepaid carriers have a tool that lets you verify compatibility, but this is often only helpful if you already own the device you want to bring to the network as you’ll typically need to enter an IMEI number.

