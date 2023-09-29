End of an Era: Netflix announces it shipped its last DVD today

Netflix

TL;DR Netflix announced it would end its DVD business this fall back in April.

The company announced that the final shipment was this morning.

The company bid farewell to the service with a video tribute.

If you were an avid movie watcher in the late 90s to 2000s, then you likely used Netflix‘s DVD service. Well, that service is officially coming to an end today.

In a blog post, Netflix announced that it shipped its last DVD this morning. With Netflix’s DVD business being shut down, it will now fully be just a streaming service.

The company initially announced it was ending its DVD business back in April. Ted Sarandos, CEO of Netflix, cited dwindling revenue as the reason why the business is shutting down. Netflix’s DVD business reportedly brought in $145.7 million in 2022, down 20% from the previous year. This total amounted to 0.5% of Netflix’s total revenue. September 29, 2023 was said to be the day it would ship its final discs, which happens to be today.

The blog reminiscences about Netflix’s history as a business with a foundation built on DVDs. It even created an interesting infographic that lays out all of the milestones that happened from 25 years ago leading up to today.

If that wasn’t enough, the company also released a video bidding farewell to the service. In it, we see images of red letters being shipped out and customers doing everything from watching movies to cleaning the discs off. The final shot has a woman dropping a red envelope into a mail dropbox and taking a moment before shutting the lid.

