Netflix secret codes: Supercharge your streaming with this list
Netflix offers movies and TV shows to suit every taste. But beyond the usual categories lies a hidden world of even more specific genres waiting to be discovered.
This guide reveals the secrets of Netflix’s hidden codes, a nifty trick that opens the door to an extensive collection of niche categories.
What are secret codes on Netflix?
When you’re browsing on Netflix, you’ll find categories like horror, romance, and documentaries. There are many to choose from, but these are broad categories. Secret codes give you access to niche categories — categories within categories.
Secret codes are numbers you can put at the end of your URL to find hyper-specific movie lists on Netflix. Say you want to only browse through a list of Christmas movies, or Japanese horror. You can find the codes for these genres and use them to search only for movies that belong to that genre.
How to use Netflix secret codes?
There are two steps to this process:
- Enter this URL into your browser: http://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/
- After the last slash in the URL above, input the Netflix code you want to look up. The full list is below.
Netflix secret codes: The complete list
Here are all the Netflix codes you will ever need, divided into seventeen categories.
90-Minute Movies (81466194)
- Short-Ass Movies – 81603903
- Watch in One Night – 3178549
- Watch in One Weekend – 3182735
- 30-Minute Laughs – 81602050
- 90-Minute Comedies – 81466224
- 90-Minute Family Movies – 81466229
- 90-Minute Horror – 81466239
- 90-Minute Rom-Coms – 81466228
- 90-Minute Thrillers – 81466222
Anime (7424)
- Adult Animation – 11881
- Anime Action – 2653
- Anime Comedies – 9302
- Anime Dramas – 452
- Anime Fantasy – 11146
- Anime Features – 3063
- Anime Horror – 10695
- Anime Sci-Fi – 2729
- Anime Series – 6721
Children & Family (783)
- Animal Tales – 5507
- Disney – 67673
- Education for Kids – 10659
- Family Features – 51056
- Kids’ Music – 52843
- Kids’ TV – 27346
- Movies based on children’s books – 10056
- TV Cartoons – 11177
Action & Adventure (1365)
- Action Comedies – 43040
- Action Thrillers – 43048
- Adventures – 7442
- Classic Action & Adventure – 46576
- Comic Book and Superhero Movies – 10118
- Crime Action & Adventure – 9584
- Martial Arts Movies – 8985
- Military Action & Adventure – 2125
- Westerns – 7700
- Spy Action & Adventure – 10702
Comedies (6548)
- Dark Comedies – 869
- Late Night Comedies – 1402
- Mockumentaries – 26
- Political Comedies – 2700
- Romantic Comedies – 5475
- Satires – 4922
- Screwball Comedies – 9702
- Slapstick Comedies – 10256
- Sports Comedies – 5286
- Stand-up Comedy – 11559
- Teen Comedies – 3519
Cult Flicks (7627)
- B-Horror Movies – 8195
- Camp Movies – 1252
- Cult Comedies – 9434
- Cult Horror Movies – 10944
- Cult Sci-Fi & Fantasy – 4734
Classics (31574)
- Classic Comedies – 31694
- Classic Dramas – 29809
- Classic Sci-Fi & Fantasy – 47147
- Classic Thrillers – 46588
- Classic War Movies – 48744
- Classic Westerns – 47465
- Epics – 52858
- Film Noir – 7687
- Silent Movies – 53310
Dramas (5763)
- Biographical Dramas – 3179
- Classic Dramas – 29809
- Courtroom Dramas – 2748
- Crime Dramas – 6889
- Dramas based on Books – 4961
- Dramas based on real life – 3653
- Foreign Dramas – 2150
- LGBTQ Dramas – 500
- Independent Dramas – 384
- Military Dramas – 11
- Period Pieces – 12123
- Political Dramas – 6616
- Romantic Dramas – 1255
- Showbiz Dramas – 5012
- Social Issue Dramas – 3947
- Sports Dramas – 7243
- Tearjerkers – 6384
- Teen Dramas – 9299
Faith & Spirituality (26835)
- Faith & Spirituality Movies – 52804
- Kids Faith & Spirituality – 751423
- Spiritual Documentaries – 2760
- Witchcraft and the Dark Arts – 81552046
Documentaries (6839)
- Biographical Documentaries – 3652
- Crime Documentaries – 9875
- Foreign Documentaries – 5161
- Historical Documentaries – 5349
- Military Documentaries – 4006
- Music & Concert Documentaries – 90361
- Political Documentaries – 7018
- Spiritual Documentaries – 2760
- Science & Nature Documentaries – 2595
- Social & Cultural Documentaries – 3675
- Sports Documentaries – 180
- Travel & Adventure Documentaries – 1159
LGBTQ (5977)
- LGBTQ Comedies – 7120
- LGBTQ Dramas – 500
- LGBTQ Documentaries – 4720
- LGBTQ TV Shows – 65263
- Romantic LGBTQ Movies – 3329
International (7462)
- Art House Movies – 29764
- African Movies – 3761
- Australian Movies – 5230
- Belgian Movies – 262
- British Movies – 10757
- Chinese Movies – 3960
- Dutch Movies – 10606
- Eastern European Movies – 5254
- Foreign Action & Adventure – 11828
- French Movies – 58807
- German Movies – 58886
- Greek Movies – 61115
- Indian Movies – 10463
- Irish Movies – 58750
- Italian Movies – 8221
- Japanese Movies – 10398
- K-Drama for Beginners – 2953105
- Korean Movies – 5685
- Latin American Movies – 1613
- Middle Eastern Movies – 5875
- New Zealand Movies – 63782
- Russian – 11567
- Scandinavian Movies – 9292
- Southeast Asian Movies – 9196
- Spanish Movies – 58741
Independent (7077)
- Experimental Movies – 11079
- Independent Action & Adventure – 11804
- Independent Comedies – 4195
- Independent Dramas – 384
- Independent Thrillers – 3269
- Romantic Independent Movies – 9916
Music (1701)
- Classic Musicals – 32392
- Country & Western/Folk – 1105
- Disney Musicals – 59433
- Kids’ Music – 52843
- Latin Music – 10741
- Musicals – 13335
- Showbiz Musicals – 13573
- Stage Musicals – 55774
- World Music Concerts – 2856
Horror (8711)
- B-Horror Movies – 8195
- Creature Features – 6895
- Cult Horror Movies – 10944
- Deep Sea Horror Movies – 45028
- Foreign Horror Movies – 8654
- Horror Comedy – 89585
- Monster Movies – 947
- Satanic Stories – 6998
- Slasher and Serial Killer Movies – 8646
- Supernatural Horror Movies – 42023
- Teen Screams – 52147
- Vampire Horror Movies – 75804
- Werewolf Horror Movies – 75930
- Zombie Horror Movies – 75405
Romance (8883)
- Classic Romantic Movies – 3053870
- Quirky Romance – 36103
- Reluctant Adults – 5475
- Romantic Comedies – 5475
- Romantic Dramas – 1255
- Romantic Favorites – 502675
- Romantic Foreign Movies – 7153
- Romantic Independent Movies – 9916
- Spicy Romance – 81572628
- Steamy Romantic Movies – 35800
- Swipe Right – 81582488
Sci-Fi & Fantasy (1492)
- Action Sci-Fi & Fantasy – 1568
- Alien Sci-Fi – 3327
- Classic Sci-Fi & Fantasy – 47147
- Cult Sci-Fi & Fantasy – 4734
- Cyberpunk – 1964512
- Dystopian Futures – 2299461
- Fantasy Movies – 9744
- Foreign Sci-Fi & Fantasy – 6485
- Sci-Fi Adventure – 6926
- Sci-Fi Dramas – 3916
- Sci-Fi Horror Movies – 1694
- Sci-Fi Thrillers – 11014
- Supernatural Soaps – 81238162
Sports (4370)
- Baseball Movies – 12339
- Basketball Movies – 12762
- Boxing Movies – 12443
- Football Movies – 12803
- Martial Arts, Boxing & Wrestling – 6695
- Soccer Movies – 12549
- Sports Comedies – 5286
- Sports Documentaries – 180
- Sports Dramas – 7243
- Sports & Fitness – 9327
Thrillers (8933)
- Action Thrillers – 43048
- Classic Thrillers – 46588
- Crime Thrillers – 10499
- Gangster Movies – 31851
- Independent Thrillers – 3269
- Mysteries – 9994
- Political Thrillers – 10504
- Psychological Thrillers – 5505
- Sci-Fi Thrillers – 11014
- Spy Thrillers – 9147
- Steamy Thrillers – 972
- Supernatural Thrillers – 11140
TV Shows (83)
- Binge-worthy British Crime TV Programmes – 1192582
- British TV Shows – 52117
- Classic TV Shows – 46553
- Crime TV Shows – 26146
- Cult TV Shows – 74652
- Food & Travel TV – 72436
- Gal Pal TV Programmes – 1143288
- Kids’ TV – 27346
- Korean TV Shows – 67879
- Military TV Shows – 25804
- Miniseries – 4814
- Reality TV – 9833
- Science & Nature TV – 52780
- Teen TV Shows – 60951
- TV Action & Adventure – 10673
- TV Comedies – 10375
- TV Documentaries – 10105
- TV Dramas – 11714
- TV Horror – 83059
- TV Mysteries – 4366
- TV Sci-Fi & Fantasy – 1372
FAQ
Secret codes don’t work on smart TVs like Roku, because you’d need to input the codes into the URLs for it to work. Your best bet is to add movies you’ve found via these codes to your watchlist and access them from there on your TV.
Netflix does not have an adult-only category. You could try looking for movies that have adult scenes in them. Look for steamy romances with the respective code, 11781.