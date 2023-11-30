Netflix secret codes: Supercharge your streaming with this list

Netflix offers movies and TV shows to suit every taste. But beyond the usual categories lies a hidden world of even more specific genres waiting to be discovered.

This guide reveals the secrets of Netflix’s hidden codes, a nifty trick that opens the door to an extensive collection of niche categories.

What are secret codes on Netflix? When you’re browsing on Netflix, you’ll find categories like horror, romance, and documentaries. There are many to choose from, but these are broad categories. Secret codes give you access to niche categories — categories within categories.

Secret codes are numbers you can put at the end of your URL to find hyper-specific movie lists on Netflix. Say you want to only browse through a list of Christmas movies, or Japanese horror. You can find the codes for these genres and use them to search only for movies that belong to that genre.

How to use Netflix secret codes? There are two steps to this process: Enter this URL into your browser: http://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/

After the last slash in the URL above, input the Netflix code you want to look up. The full list is below.

Netflix secret codes: The complete list

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Here are all the Netflix codes you will ever need, divided into seventeen categories.

90-Minute Movies (81466194) Short-Ass Movies – 81603903

Watch in One Night – 3178549

Watch in One Weekend – 3182735

30-Minute Laughs – 81602050

90-Minute Comedies – 81466224

90-Minute Family Movies – 81466229

90-Minute Horror – 81466239

90-Minute Rom-Coms – 81466228

90-Minute Thrillers – 81466222

Anime (7424) Adult Animation – 11881

Anime Action – 2653

Anime Comedies – 9302

Anime Dramas – 452

Anime Fantasy – 11146

Anime Features – 3063

Anime Horror – 10695

Anime Sci-Fi – 2729

Anime Series – 6721

Children & Family (783) Animal Tales – 5507

Disney – 67673

Education for Kids – 10659

Family Features – 51056

Kids’ Music – 52843

Kids’ TV – 27346

Movies based on children’s books – 10056

TV Cartoons – 11177

Action & Adventure (1365)

Netflix

Action Comedies – 43040

Action Thrillers – 43048

Adventures – 7442

Classic Action & Adventure – 46576

Comic Book and Superhero Movies – 10118

Crime Action & Adventure – 9584

Martial Arts Movies – 8985

Military Action & Adventure – 2125

Westerns – 7700

Spy Action & Adventure – 10702

Comedies (6548) Dark Comedies – 869

Late Night Comedies – 1402

Mockumentaries – 26

Political Comedies – 2700

Romantic Comedies – 5475

Satires – 4922

Screwball Comedies – 9702

Slapstick Comedies – 10256

Sports Comedies – 5286

Stand-up Comedy – 11559

Teen Comedies – 3519

Cult Flicks (7627) B-Horror Movies – 8195

Camp Movies – 1252

Cult Comedies – 9434

Cult Horror Movies – 10944

Cult Sci-Fi & Fantasy – 4734

Classics (31574) Classic Comedies – 31694

Classic Dramas – 29809

Classic Sci-Fi & Fantasy – 47147

Classic Thrillers – 46588

Classic War Movies – 48744

Classic Westerns – 47465

Epics – 52858

Film Noir – 7687

Silent Movies – 53310

Dramas (5763)

Miramax

Biographical Dramas – 3179

Classic Dramas – 29809

Courtroom Dramas – 2748

Crime Dramas – 6889

Dramas based on Books – 4961

Dramas based on real life – 3653

Foreign Dramas – 2150

LGBTQ Dramas – 500

Independent Dramas – 384

Military Dramas – 11

Period Pieces – 12123

Political Dramas – 6616

Romantic Dramas – 1255

Showbiz Dramas – 5012

Social Issue Dramas – 3947

Sports Dramas – 7243

Tearjerkers – 6384

Teen Dramas – 9299

Faith & Spirituality (26835) Faith & Spirituality Movies – 52804

Kids Faith & Spirituality – 751423

Spiritual Documentaries – 2760

Witchcraft and the Dark Arts – 81552046

Documentaries (6839) Biographical Documentaries – 3652

Crime Documentaries – 9875

Foreign Documentaries – 5161

Historical Documentaries – 5349

Military Documentaries – 4006

Music & Concert Documentaries – 90361

Political Documentaries – 7018

Spiritual Documentaries – 2760

Science & Nature Documentaries – 2595

Social & Cultural Documentaries – 3675

Sports Documentaries – 180

Travel & Adventure Documentaries – 1159

LGBTQ (5977) LGBTQ Comedies – 7120

LGBTQ Dramas – 500

LGBTQ Documentaries – 4720

LGBTQ TV Shows – 65263

Romantic LGBTQ Movies – 3329

International (7462)

Netflix

Art House Movies – 29764

African Movies – 3761

Australian Movies – 5230

Belgian Movies – 262

British Movies – 10757

Chinese Movies – 3960

Dutch Movies – 10606

Eastern European Movies – 5254

Foreign Action & Adventure – 11828

French Movies – 58807

German Movies – 58886

Greek Movies – 61115

Indian Movies – 10463

Irish Movies – 58750

Italian Movies – 8221

Japanese Movies – 10398

K-Drama for Beginners – 2953105

Korean Movies – 5685

Latin American Movies – 1613

Middle Eastern Movies – 5875

New Zealand Movies – 63782

Russian – 11567

Scandinavian Movies – 9292

Southeast Asian Movies – 9196

Spanish Movies – 58741

Independent (7077) Experimental Movies – 11079

Independent Action & Adventure – 11804

Independent Comedies – 4195

Independent Dramas – 384

Independent Thrillers – 3269

Romantic Independent Movies – 9916

Music (1701) Classic Musicals – 32392

Country & Western/Folk – 1105

Disney Musicals – 59433

Kids’ Music – 52843

Latin Music – 10741

Musicals – 13335

Showbiz Musicals – 13573

Stage Musicals – 55774

World Music Concerts – 2856

Horror (8711)

B-Horror Movies – 8195

Creature Features – 6895

Cult Horror Movies – 10944

Deep Sea Horror Movies – 45028

Foreign Horror Movies – 8654

Horror Comedy – 89585

Monster Movies – 947

Satanic Stories – 6998

Slasher and Serial Killer Movies – 8646

Supernatural Horror Movies – 42023

Teen Screams – 52147

Vampire Horror Movies – 75804

Werewolf Horror Movies – 75930

Zombie Horror Movies – 75405

Romance (8883) Classic Romantic Movies – 3053870

Quirky Romance – 36103

Reluctant Adults – 5475

Romantic Comedies – 5475

Romantic Dramas – 1255

Romantic Favorites – 502675

Romantic Foreign Movies – 7153

Romantic Independent Movies – 9916

Spicy Romance – 81572628

Steamy Romantic Movies – 35800

Swipe Right – 81582488

Sci-Fi & Fantasy (1492) Action Sci-Fi & Fantasy – 1568

Alien Sci-Fi – 3327

Classic Sci-Fi & Fantasy – 47147

Cult Sci-Fi & Fantasy – 4734

Cyberpunk – 1964512

Dystopian Futures – 2299461

Fantasy Movies – 9744

Foreign Sci-Fi & Fantasy – 6485

Sci-Fi Adventure – 6926

Sci-Fi Dramas – 3916

Sci-Fi Horror Movies – 1694

Sci-Fi Thrillers – 11014

Supernatural Soaps – 81238162

Sports (4370) Baseball Movies – 12339

Basketball Movies – 12762

Boxing Movies – 12443

Football Movies – 12803

Martial Arts, Boxing & Wrestling – 6695

Soccer Movies – 12549

Sports Comedies – 5286

Sports Documentaries – 180

Sports Dramas – 7243

Sports & Fitness – 9327

Thrillers (8933) Action Thrillers – 43048

Classic Thrillers – 46588

Crime Thrillers – 10499

Gangster Movies – 31851

Independent Thrillers – 3269

Mysteries – 9994

Political Thrillers – 10504

Psychological Thrillers – 5505

Sci-Fi Thrillers – 11014

Spy Thrillers – 9147

Steamy Thrillers – 972

Supernatural Thrillers – 11140

TV Shows (83)

Netflix

Binge-worthy British Crime TV Programmes – 1192582

British TV Shows – 52117

Classic TV Shows – 46553

Crime TV Shows – 26146

Cult TV Shows – 74652

Food & Travel TV – 72436

Gal Pal TV Programmes – 1143288

Kids’ TV – 27346

Korean TV Shows – 67879

Military TV Shows – 25804

Miniseries – 4814

Reality TV – 9833

Science & Nature TV – 52780

Teen TV Shows – 60951

TV Action & Adventure – 10673

TV Comedies – 10375

TV Documentaries – 10105

TV Dramas – 11714

TV Horror – 83059

TV Mysteries – 4366

TV Sci-Fi & Fantasy – 1372

FAQ

Can you use Netflix secret codes on Roku? Secret codes don’t work on smart TVs like Roku, because you’d need to input the codes into the URLs for it to work. Your best bet is to add movies you’ve found via these codes to your watchlist and access them from there on your TV.

Do Netflix secret codes work on TV? Netflix secret codes need to be input in browser URLs, so they don’t work on TVs.

Does Netflix have a secret code for adult content? Netflix does not have an adult-only category. You could try looking for movies that have adult scenes in them. Look for steamy romances with the respective code, 11781.

Comments