Netflix not working on an LG TV? Here's how to fix it.

Smart TVs give us the ability to launch binge-worthy shows at the touch of a button, but what happens when it doesn’t work correctly? Here’s what to do if Netflix is not working on your LG TV.

Netflix comes pre-loaded on all of LG’s smart TVs, which makes it incredibly easy to access. All you have to do to get started is log into your account. If you later find that you can’t get back to your favorite Netflix movies, here’s how to fix the problem.

Check your network connection and check on Netflix

The first tip for fixing most problems is to make sure you’re connected to the internet. If your LG TV isn’t connected, then it would make sense that Netflix isn’t working. You can also run a connection test by going to Netflix > Get Help > Check Your Network. Keep an eye on your internet speeds, too. Netflix recommends at least 3Mbps for 720p streaming, 5Mbps for 1080p, and 15Mbps for 4K.

Move on to testing that your internet is working on another device, like a phone or a laptop. If other devices can connect, then you should reset the connection on your television. If the network is down, you can also reset your modem and router. If you can’t find a reset button, try unplugging them and leaving them unplugged for about 30-60 seconds. This should give them enough time to shut down. Plug them back in afterward.

Once you’ve reset your Wi-Fi connection, it may help to check on Netflix’s status. The platform has an official support site that should let you know if the service is having server-side problems. You can also use a third-party service like DownDetector.com. This website collects user reports, and it even shows a map to find out if there are any local outages.

If Netflix itself gives you the green light, and your Wi-Fi is working just fine, then you may need to move on to the next steps.

Update your LG TV’s firmware if Netflix is not working

Your TV and the Netflix app may be running on different versions. The two update separately on LG TVs, so you may find that your app has updated automatically while the TV hasn’t. Both should automatically update, but it doesn’t always work that way.

How to update your LG smart TV: Press the Settings button on your LG TV remote to bring up the various setting logos on the left side of the TV screen. Go to All Settings. Select Support. Pick Software Update. Select Check for Updates. You should see the current software version of your LG TV displayed. If a software update is available, it should also indicate that. If it does, click on the Download and Install option. Once it’s downloaded and installed, turn off and then restart the LG TV. You should be set. Also, be sure to toggle on Auto Update option in the Software Update section so you won’t have to worry about manually downloading updates again.

Delete and reinstall Netflix

Files can become corrupted on your LG TV, and this could be what keeps Netflix from working. However, this is not as scary as it sounds, and you should be able to fix it by uninstalling the app and reinstalling it all over again.

How to uninstall Netflix on your LG smart TV: Press your remote’s Home/Start button to open the launch bar. Select Edit App List. Find Netflix and select it. A Trash icon will show up. Select it. Confirm by selecting Yes.

How to install Netflix on your LG smart TV: Click on the Home/Start button to open the launch bar. Select the Apps option. Press the Search icon. Search for “Netflix.” Go into the Netflix page. Select Install.

Set your location correctly if Netflix is not working on your LG TV

Netflix offers different content libraries in other areas due to strict licensing agreements, and it doesn’t take kindly to rule breakers. You may have to set yourself back to your home market to fix the service.

For example, if you have your location set to Australia while you’re actually in the United States, Netflix may lock you out. Instead of giving you access to either country’s library, Netflix will keep you out altogether until you fix your situation.

If that happens, here’s what to do: Press the Home/Start button and open the launch bar Locate the Settings cog at the top right corner. Select All Settings at the bottom. Click on General on the left-hand side. Go into System. Click on Location. Select LG Services Country. Enter your correct location.

Have you tried turning it off and back on again? Sometimes, a simple restart can fix tech issues. Give it a try. If that doesn’t help, go ahead and unplug the TV. Leave it unplugged for about 30-60 seconds, then plug it back in.

Perform a factory reset

If you’ve already tried everything, then it’s time for the whole factory special. Unfortunately, this means a bit more effort because you’ll have to log back into all of your other streaming services, too. The TV will revert to factory settings.

How to factory reset an LG smart TV: Press the Settings cog in your remote. Select All Settings. Click on General. Pick System. Select Reset to Initial Settings. Confirm by hitting OK. These are all of the most common ways to fix Netflix if it’s not working on your LG smart TV. None of them should take you too long, and one of them is bound to get Netflix working again!

If nothing helps, maybe it’s time to get some professional help. You can start by reaching out to LG support.

