Netflix is opening physical stores where you can literally Netflix and Chill out

Netflix

TL;DR Netflix plans to open physical experience stores called “Netflix House” by 2025.

The venues will first appear in the US, followed by worldwide launches.

People will be able to enjoy themed food, buy show merchandise, meet actors, and watch ticketed shows at Netflix House.

In a weird turn of events, Netflix is planning to open retail sites across the US where fans can eat themed foods, shop TV merchandise from famous Netflix shows, and possibly try a Squid Game-inspired obstacle course. Think Disneyland, only smaller and in many more locations.

Netflix’s VP of Consumer Products, Josh Simom, told Bloomberg that these stores will be named “Netflix House.” The first two venues are expected to open in the US in 2025. Netflix also has plans to expand its stores worldwide. That’s quite a significant undertaking by the streaming company, which has been witnessing a lackluster revenue rise of late.

Netflix has hosted several pop-up experiences over the years. The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience was one such event that traveled to 10 cities across the US and Canada as an immersive experience of the popular Shondaland period drama.

“We’ve seen how much fans love to immerse themselves in the world of our movies and TV shows, and we’ve been thinking a lot about how we take that to the next level,” Simon said in an interview.

Netflix House will include ticketed shows based on popular series as well as fast food and high-end restaurants. The company is still scouting potential locations for this venture, but you can expect Netflix House to first appear in major US cities.

