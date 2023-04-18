Dozens of people crushed today as Netflix stops DVD business

Remember when Netflix used to send DVDs through the mail? You don’t actually have to think back that far because Netflix’s DVD business is operating to this day. But that won’t be the case for much longer.

For 25 years, Netflix has been a go-to source for movies. While it first started out as a website where you could rent or purchase DVDs online, it later pivoted to streaming. A move that likely kept it from going out of business. However, Netflix decided to continue its DVD business even after the pivot.

In a somber blog post, the company announced that the end is in sight for its DVD business. Ted Sarandos, CEO of Netflix, claims that dwindling revenue is the reason why the business is shutting down. As Variety points out, the DVD business only brought in $145.7 million in 2022, down 20% from the previous year. This business reportedly only represents about 0.5% of Netflix’s total revenue.

After an incredible 25 year run, we’ve decided to wind down DVD.com later this year. Our goal has always been to provide the best service for our members but as the business continues to shrink that’s going to become increasingly difficult.

While the DVD business is going away, it won’t be shut down immediately. According to the blog, the company wants to “go out on a high, and will be shipping our final discs on September 29, 2023.”