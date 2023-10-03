Netflix could raise prices again as soon as the actors strike ends

Netflix

TL;DR Netflix is discussing raising prices in several markets globally.

The price hike will likely hit the US and Canada first.

It’s unknown how much Netflix is planning to raise the price.

SAG-AFTRA is still in negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). It’s unknown when the two parties will reach a deal, but it looks like Netflix is preparing to increase its profits the moment a deal is struck.

Netflix is currently discussing raising prices in several markets globally, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal. Citing anonymous sources, the streamer reportedly plans on raising the price of its ad-free service once the actors’s strike comes to an end.

The US and Canada are likely to be the first to see the increases, the outlet says. However, it’s unknown how soon Netflix will enact this price hike. It’s also unknown how high the price will be bumped up.

When reached for comment, Netflix declined to provide a comment on the report.

Currently, Netflix offers an ad-supported plan for $6.99 a month, a standard plan for $15.49 a month, and a Premium plan for $19.99 a month. There used to be a basic plan without ads that sold for $9.99 a month, but it was done away with this year to drive users to the ad-supported tier or one of the more expensive tiers. The price hike being reported would only affect the plans without ads.

The last time Netflix increased its pricing was in the first half of last year. However, this summer, Netflix cracked down on password sharing in an effort to monetize those users. At the same time, the company cut prices down in select countries to increase its number of subscribers.

