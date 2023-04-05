Every Netflix show canceled in the last six months, and those still at risk

Netflix

Netflix has a lot of original programming, so keeping track of all the hidden gems is pretty much impossible. Unsurprisingly, only so much of Netflix’s programming makes it past the first season. There are many great shows that simply never find a wide enough audience. Unfortunately, this situation is only worsening as Netflix looks to tighten its spending in the wake of our current economy. Below we look at all the canceled Netflix shows from the past six months and shows that are at risk of being canceled in 2023.

Canceled Netflix shows: every show cancelled in the past six months

Fate: The Winx Saga

Seasons: 2

Date of cancelation: November 2022 Fate: The Winx Saga is a live-action reinterpretation of the animated show Winx Club. It follows five fairies attending a magical boarding school. The show had a slightly more mature tone compared to the cartoon.

Despite a loyal fanbase, the show was canceled after its second season and never quite found a wider audience outside of Winx Club fans.

The Imperfects

Seasons: 1

Date of cancelation: November 2022 Imperfects centers around a group of young adults who acquire superpowers after a mad scientist alters their DNA. As they learn to control their new abilities, they turn their attention towards revenge on the man responsible for their condition.

The show was canceled towards the end of last year due to low viewership and never quite hit the top ten list.

Partner Track

Seasons: 1

Date of cancelation: November 2022 This show gave us a deeper look into the cutthroat world of corporate law. Partner Track explored how hard it is to move up the ladder, including the ethical dilemmas encountered along the way.

According to Netflix’s metrics, the show had poor viewership, so it wasn’t too surprising it didn’t make it. No official reason was given for the show’s cancellation.

Blockbuster

Seasons: 1

Date of cancelation: December 2022 Blockbuster tells the story of the last Blockbuster video store as it struggles to survive in a changing world where Netflix and streaming dominate. The show was your typical workplace comedy and had a lot of charm, though it struggled to find its footing in its first season.

While I liked the show and felt it had a lot of promise, many didn’t watch it, and the show never managed to crack Netflix’s top 10 list.

The Midnight Club

Seasons: 1

Date of cancelation: December 2022 The Midnight Club focuses on terminally ill teens at a hospice center in the 1990s. Every evening the teens get together to share scary stories and form a pact to try to continue their friendship even beyond the grave.

Both a drama and horror series, it was a unique show but ultimately didn’t catch on with viewers. The final nail in the coffin came when creator Mike Flanagan announced he would be heading to Amazon Prime exclusively.

The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself

Seasons: 1

Date of cancelation: December 2022 Imagine finding out you are the illegitimate son of a dangerous blood witch. That’s the situation Nathan finds himself in. Even worse, a new conflict between Blood Witches and the Fairborn Witches has made him the target of a witch hunt.

Unfortunately, according to Netflix’s metrics, the show never caught on with viewers. There were no other reasons given for the cancellation.

Warrior Nun

Seasons: 2

Date of cancelation: December 2022 In Warrior Nun, a 19-year-old woman wakes up in the morgue, seemingly springing back to life. Even more disturbing, she finds a strange artifact now embedded in her back. This soon leads her to greater discovery, as her destiny is to fight against the powers of darkness to protect Earth from the forces of heaven and hell.

Why was it canceled? We’re as stumped as everyone else. The show had a successful season 1, even appearing on Netflix’s top ten list. Season 2 also debuted strong but quickly fell off Netflix’s radar despite a fan campaign attempting to keep the show.

Inside Job

Seasons: 1

Date of cancelation: January 2023 Inside Job was a workplace comedy set in a world of conspiracy theories, centering on a US shadow government called Cognitio, Inc. The show follows a tech genius and her partner working on unique projects as part of Cognito.

It was announced Inside Job would have a second season back in the summer of 2022, but in January of 2023 the creator confirmed Netflix had reversed the decision. No real reasons were given, though it looks like the show had a loyal but relatively small fanbase.

1899

Seasons: 1

Date of cancelation: January 2023 As the title implies, the show is set in 1899. The series takes place on a passenger ship headed from the United Kingdom to New York City. This might sound like an ordinary premise, but things quickly go wrong when a missing ghost ship appears.

Honestly, this show was a bit of a mess. Some truly loved it, but it threw a lot of ideas at the wall, and not all of them worked. According to Netflix’s data, only about a third of the people that started the show went on to finish it.

Dead End: Paranormal Park

Seasons: 2

Date of cancelation: January 2023 After a group of friends end up in an abandoned amusement park, they soon realize the rumors of it being haunted are true. The friends must fight for survival from dark spirits, zombies, and more while learning about the park’s dark secrets.

The animated series was praised for its LGBTQ+ representation and had a decent fanbase. Unfortunately, Netflix gave no real reasons for cancellation. Like many others on the list, we suspect it was just a matter of cutting back costs at Netflix on anything that’s not a major hit.

Uncoupled

Seasons: 1

Date of cancelation: January 2023 In Uncoupled, a gay man finds himself alone and dating after his long-time boyfriend of seventeen years ends things. The show explores how hard it is to return to the dating scene after a long time — especially now that technology like dating apps has significantly changed how dating in the gay community works.

Despite the star power of Neil Patrick Harris, the show struggled to find a wide audience. Netflix’s data suggests most who watched it did finish, so again, it was just a matter of having too small of an audience.

These Netflix shows are at risk of cancellation in 2023 Below we look at a few of the more popular Netflix shows that are very likely destined for cancellation, as well as a little explanation on why this looks to be the case.

Russian Doll

Seasons: 2

Season premiere date: April 2022 Russian Doll centers around a woman who finds she keeps dying on her birthday, only for the day to keep repeating over and over again. From there, the premise gets weirder, but mostly in a good way. I loved season 1 of Russian Doll, but the second season lost my attention. Not because it was bad, but more because it was pretty different from the first. Frankly, I wanted to tackle other things on my watching list first. Apparently, I wasn’t alone.

The second season failed to make the Netflix global top 10 list even once when it debuted in April of last year. Yes, it’s been a year. That means this show is all but officially canceled. Still, the first season took four months to get a renewal notice – so maybe hope isn’t completely dead?

Murderville

Seasons: 1

Season premiere date: Feb 2022 Detective shows are a time a dozen, but Murderville managed to set itself apart thanks to its unique premise. Will Arnet stars as a detective that needs a new partner. Every week brings him a new trainee, and each one is a real-life celebrity playing themselves. Even better, while the core elements of the story are scripted, the actors have no idea what is going on and have to improv their way through each episode.

It’s a clever show, but it’s been over a year since it first aired, with no word on renewal, so it’s pretty safe to say this one won’t return anytime soon (if ever).

Farzar

Seasons: 1

Season premiere date: July 2022 Farzar first hit the scene in July of 2022 and has had just one season. The animated adult comedy is in a similar vein to shows like Family Guy and American Dad. However, this one is billed as a sci-fi comedy following Prince Fichael and his group as they fight evil aliens.

Although the show appears to have at least a modest following, Netflix has been on the warpath recently, reducing its libraries of originals. This is especially true when it comes to animated shows.

Of course, the creators O’Guin and Black have worked with Netflix on many projects, so maybe they’ll throw them a bone and renew it for a second go? We wouldn’t count on it, but you never know.

Lockwood & Co.

Seasons: 1

Season premiere date: January 2023 Set in an alternative present-day Britain, Lockwood & Co takes place in a world where ghosts have risen from the dead for half a century with deadly intent. Even worse, only children can see them. This leads to the creation of companies that train teenagers to fight ghosts. A young woman runs away from home and finds herself working for one of these agencies. Only this one is a bit different, as it’s run entirely by teenagers.

So why is this one in danger of cancellation? The show is a critical success but has ultimately failed to attract viewers. I tried this show and enjoyed a few episodes, but there’s so much else to stream! Lockwood was in the top ten for its first three weeks, so it still has a shot. Still, others show with similar viewing hours have been canceled, so the odds aren’t great.

Every other Netflix show at risk of cancellation Below is a list of everything else at risk of being one of the next canceled Netflix shows. Anything on this list either hasn’t seen a new season in years or has seen relatively poor performance. The shows are roughly in order based on how long it’s been since we’ve heard anything or since they last debuted a season. Huge in France – 1 season

The Healing Powers of Dude – 1 season

Ares – 1 season

Brews Brothers – 1 season

Sneakerheads – 1 season

The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show – 1 season

Living with Yourself – 1 season

Wu Assassins – 1 season

In From the Cold – 1 season

The Letter for the King – 1 season

How to Ruin Christmas – 1 season

Chad and JT Go Deep – 1 season

Country Queen – 1 season

Scaredy Cats – 1 season

Decoupled – 1 season

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities – 1 season

The Chestnut Man – 1 season

Man vs. Bee – 1 season

The Last Bus – 1 season

The Sound of Magic – 1 season

God’s Favorite Idiot – 1 season

Super PupZ – 1 season

Battle Kitty – 1 season

Justice Served – 1 season

Super Crooks – 1 season

Chicago Party Aunt – 1 season

Jiva! – 1 season

Hard Cell – 1 season

Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun – 1 season

Hype House – 1 season

The Guardians of Justice – 1 season

Saturday Morning All Star Hits! – 1 season

The Politician – 2 seasons

Sex/Life – 2 seasons

Barbarians – 2 seasons

Shadow and Bone – 2 seasons

Master of None – 3 seasons

